COOPERSTOWN — Glimmerglass Film Days, a program of Otsego 2000, will present 28 film events during its 10th film festival from Nov. 10 to 14.
According to a media release, this year’s theme is Connection. The stories behind the films relate to connecting with one other, nature, and connections that lead to building positive relationships.
A selection of festival films will also be available virtually Nov. 18 to 20.
A related art exhibit will run from Nov. 5 to 19, at The Smithy at 55 Pioneer St. and 13 storefronts along Main and Pioneer streets.
Called “Luminosity/Luminous Streets,” the exhibit will feature a four-person show featuring light sculptures by Daniel Buckingham and contemporary video art by Ariana Gerstein, Yeon Jin Kim and Tomonari Nishihara. The exhibit's curatorial organizer is Sydney Waller, a founding member of the steering committee for the Film Days.
Artists Buckingham and Kim will talk about the exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Smithy and will then lead a tour of the storefront displays.
Luminous Streets will be available daily 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Cooperstown Classics, Cooperstown Distillery Beverage Exchange, F. R. Woods House of Pro Sports, Grand Slam Guitars, Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum, J. Gorman Fine Jewelry, Kate’s Upstate, The Local Bird, Mickey’s Place, Riverwood, Rudy’s Wine & Liquor, Tin Bin Alley, and the former T. J.’s Place at 124 Main St. Luminosity at the Smithy will be open daily from noon until 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A list of films and related events is available online at www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/films.
