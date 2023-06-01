Boys

Emerson Comer — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Declan McCracken — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Ethan All — CV-S/SS

Faustin O’Neill — CV-S/SS

Liam Rockwell — CV-S/SS

Thomas Tissiere — CV-S/SS

Thomas Bennett — Edmeston/Morris

Bryce Bolton — Edmeston/Morris

Austin Galley — Edmeston/Morris

Collin McEnroe — Edmeston/Morris

Izek Richards — Edmeston/Morris

Reed Wolfe — Edmeston/Morris

Brennan Finch — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Devon Hartwell — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Noah Pain — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Kristian Stachura — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Wendel Agustin — Laurens/Milford

Justin Lapilusa — Laurens/Milford

Carter Stephens — Laurens/Milford

Girls

Elsa Marigliano — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Nora Trimbell — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright

Jennadee Cotton — Edmeston/Morris

Abigail White — Edmeston/Morris

Valentina Temple — Franklin

Jaidon Brodie — Laurens/Milford

Kelsey Cox — Laurens/Milford

Lexi Keator — Schenevus/Worcester

Allison Munson — Laurens/Milford

Gabriella Saggese — Laurens/Milford

Nicole Stanley — Laurens/Milford

Sophia Adams — Schenevus/Worcester

Lily Competiello — Schenevus/Worcester

Cassidy Howard — Schenevus/Worcester

Elizabeth Odell — Schenevus/Worcester

Haylee Poliseno — Schenevus/Worcester

Cadence Ritton — Schenevus/Worcester

Anna Serdy — Schenevus/Worcester

