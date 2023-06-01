Boys
Emerson Comer — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Declan McCracken — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Ethan All — CV-S/SS
Faustin O’Neill — CV-S/SS
Liam Rockwell — CV-S/SS
Thomas Tissiere — CV-S/SS
Thomas Bennett — Edmeston/Morris
Bryce Bolton — Edmeston/Morris
Austin Galley — Edmeston/Morris
Collin McEnroe — Edmeston/Morris
Izek Richards — Edmeston/Morris
Reed Wolfe — Edmeston/Morris
Brennan Finch — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Devon Hartwell — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Noah Pain — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Kristian Stachura — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Wendel Agustin — Laurens/Milford
Justin Lapilusa — Laurens/Milford
Carter Stephens — Laurens/Milford
Girls
Elsa Marigliano — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Nora Trimbell — Charlotte Valley/South Kortright
Jennadee Cotton — Edmeston/Morris
Abigail White — Edmeston/Morris
Valentina Temple — Franklin
Jaidon Brodie — Laurens/Milford
Kelsey Cox — Laurens/Milford
Lexi Keator — Schenevus/Worcester
Allison Munson — Laurens/Milford
Gabriella Saggese — Laurens/Milford
Nicole Stanley — Laurens/Milford
Sophia Adams — Schenevus/Worcester
Lily Competiello — Schenevus/Worcester
Cassidy Howard — Schenevus/Worcester
Elizabeth Odell — Schenevus/Worcester
Haylee Poliseno — Schenevus/Worcester
Cadence Ritton — Schenevus/Worcester
Anna Serdy — Schenevus/Worcester
