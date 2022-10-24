On Oneonta basketball courts:
“The ‘shame on you’ regarding the Wilber Park basketball court should be directed at the Parks and Recreation Committee, not the Common Council and the mayor. Why would they think placing a basketball court so close to residential houses was a good idea? Having that space used by pickleball was not a problem, but the nature of the game encourages loud, disturbing rowdiness by many of the basketball players. ‘Good job’ to everyone who supported the removal of the backboards and hoops. The basketball court should be placed in a more suitable location within the park.”
On texting:
“Are you one who does not return phone calls? Not everyone does texting. It’s only common courtesy to return a phone call — someone may be needing your help. How about a text for a text and a phone call for a phone call?”
On customer service:
“How do you operate without answering your phone OR even without returning a phone call for a message left on your answering machines?”
