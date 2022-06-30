Several local groups will host Independence Day festivities, with fireworks displays to finish. First Night Oneonta has its annual Hometown Fourth of July planned, with fireworks over Neahwa Park at 9:30 p.m. And, after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, Springfield Center is bringing back its Fourth of July parade and fireworks display from Glimmerglass State Park.
The tradition of lighting up the night is nothing new. Americanpyro.com, the American Pyrotechnics Association website, notes, “many historians believe that fireworks were originally developed in the second century B.C. in ancient China, (where) it is believed that the first natural ‘firecrackers’ were bamboo stalks that, when thrown in a fire, would explode with a bang because of the overheating of the hollow air pockets in the bamboo.” The site states that China is also credited with creating gun powder, during 600-900 AD. “The powder,” it says, “was poured into hollowed-out bamboo sticks, and later stiff paper tubes, forming the first manmade fireworks.”
Fireworks made their way into European religious festivals and public events through the 13th and 15th centuries, the site notes, meaning America’s settlers were familiar. “Early U.S. settlers brought their love of fireworks with them to the New World and fireworks were part of the very first Independence Day – a tradition that continues,” it states.
Kevin Fritschle, master pyrotechnician and owner of American Fireworks Display in Oxford, said he’s seen America’s fascination with fireworks remain strong. Fritschle has been distributing fireworks and choreographing displays for the company since 2011. The business, americanfireworksmfg.com notes, was founded by Sicilian immigrant Vincenzo Speciale in 1936 as the Italian American Fireworks Company.
“I think it’s just the excitement of the thrill: the colors, the noise, it’s exciting and it’s different and everybody sort of thinks of fireworks as freedom,” Fritschle said. “Fireworks were used for signing the Declaration of Independence, so we’ve celebrated the Fourth of July ever since with some form of illumination.”
Jennifer Banks, master pyrotechnician and office manager with American Fireworks, echoed: “I love to hear people cheering at the end of the show. That’s what keeps me going and makes it all worth it.” Banks has been in the industry for roughly 15 years.
Fritschle noted that, thanks to snowmobile events, ski lodge festivals and weddings, he “shoots year-round,” though said, “most of the business is from Memorial Day to Labor Day.”
Experts said there’s more to fireworks than most realize.
“Every show has to have a permit and that requires a site plan, insurance and at least one licensed pyrotechnician and an assistant that has to be authorized and has to go through a background check and drug testing,” Fritschle said. “And everybody has different taste; some people like the big bangs that you feel in your chest, some people like the colors, so we try to provide a bit of everything.
“We don’t (manufacture) much anymore, though we still can,” he continued. “We’ve grown to a point where we can’t produce what we use … (because) we can’t make enough fireworks, so we’re importing from China, Spain and Italy, but mainly China. But we do get fireworks from all over the world, and we still use a lot of American-made.”
“The hardest part is all the paperwork,” Banks said. “Fireworks are very heavily regulated, right down to transporting and having people licensed to shoot them. You have to have a permit for every show, which requires a certain amount of paperwork, and you’ve got to prove that you have all the licenses required and insurance. It’s a very expensive industry; to be a fireworks company and perform these displays costs a lot of money.
“And it takes time to set up,” she continued. “It’s not like, ‘Poof, hey, I want fireworks.’ Some people expect them that day, but it’s a process and it takes time. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that happens and it’s nice to have at least 30 days’ notice, though New York State requires five.”
The fireworks themselves, sources said, are also complex.
“You have to light it somehow, and we use both manual means and electronic,” Banks said. “It all starts with a fuse, and it has to be lit at the fuse. For the ones that are manually fired, there’s a delay fuse, so you have time to turn away. When it’s lit, there’s gun powder-infused string inside, called the black match … and once you light it, it lights that black match which gets to what we call a lift charge, which is black powder. That lift charge will propel the firework out of the pipe and, inside the shell … there’s a time fuse, so, once the firework reaches a certain altitude, the burst charge will burst open the spherical shell and then what we call stars come out. They’re what give you your colors and shapes and different colors come from different types of metal powders inside the firework itself.”
Fritschle said American Fireworks orchestrates roughly 400 choreographed displays annually and packages fireworks for about 100 independently produced shows. This, he said, equates to five shipping containers of fireworks per year.
“We’re a complete fireworks business.” he said. “We do everything: indoor, outdoor and we can do choreographed to music. We have the ability to shoot 1,000 shells in a second, equally spaced apart, so we could accurately fire down to a thousandth of a second. We also have the ability to work off a time-code system of GPS satellites, where we could launch simultaneously here and in California. The technology has really advanced to a level that’s beyond what we even need.”
Though sources said the public’s interest persists, executing a fireworks display this year comes with challenges.
“Once we opened back up, last year was a tremendous year,” Fritschle said. “We didn’t have any rainouts; it’d be raining, but we didn’t even stop, because people just wanted to see them. There is probably an increase (in interest) this year, but it’s been a very hard year with a lot of shortages – shortages of fireworks, of the rental trucks that we depend on and of people that want to work. Everything is difficult right now.”
“The insurance and the permits are expensive, and the product is expensive and hard to come by,” Banks said. “The supply chain has been really bad.”
Despite such hurdles, Springfield Center organizers were committed to reigniting the hamlet’s Fourth of July traditions. Event committee member and Springfield Center resident Andrea House said the hamlet has held an Independence Day event since 1914.
“2014 was when we started doing the fireworks at Glimmerglass (State Park), to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the parade, but it was such a huge success and so many people came and loved it, that we decided we had to continue to do the fireworks and the concert at the park,” she said. “The last two years, we didn’t have the parade or the fireworks, because of the uncertainties of COVID.” The committee, she noted, includes roughly 30 and begins meeting in February.
House said the fireworks display is funded by donations, contributions from “an Otsego County event branch program” and the Glimmerglass concert series. Fireworks, she noted, are typically ordered by April or March and, though, “prices go up a little to get the same show, we want that same quality.”
“It is really a good display, and it lasts slightly more than 20 minutes,” she said. “So, long enough to be a nice show and a beautiful display over Hyde Bay and Glimmerglass is just the perfect setting for fireworks. It’s always a good show and we’re happy with it. Council Rock Band from Cooperstown (will begin playing) at 7:30, and that’s always a big hit, and people can dance right on the beach.”
House said the return of festivities was “received with enthusiasm” by community members.
“People love it,” she said. “We have thousands of people that come. The first year, I was worried nobody was going to show up, and got there and the parking lot – which is huge – was totally packed. Everyone came for the fireworks, so we knew we had to keep doing it.
“It’s definitely mostly locals,” House continued, “but I always talk to people there from all different places or all over the country. We’re all really happy and excited to be bringing it back.”
For more information, find “Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration” on Facebook.
Ben Guenther, owner of Five Star Subaru in Oneonta, has been sponsoring the city’s fireworks display in Neahwa Park since 2008.
Guenther said he took over funding the fireworks when the display seemed in danger of disappearing.
“It was brought to my attention back then … that there were going to be no fireworks because they couldn’t afford to do it and I just thought that would be a shame,” he said. “People love to watch them. (The Hometown Fourth of July) is something that’s been in the community for many years and … it’s free, it’s a family thing and it always has been, so to have that event and not have a fireworks finale at the end would be very unfortunate.”
Oneonta’s display, he noted, typically has “a very wide draw.”
“People watch these from all over the place,” Guenther said. “It’s not just the park; it’s Hartwick Hill, the parking lots on Southside, numerous people up on Old Southside Drive have picnics and get-togethers based around the fireworks and downtown (people go) on some of the building tops and in the parking garage.”
Guenther said, following an absence because of the pandemic, the event’s 2021 return was a hit.
“We brought it back last year (after) not being able to do it the previous year, and we brought it back in a much bigger way,” he said, noting that he contracts with American Fireworks Display. “I communicated with the company I have do the fireworks, and I told them … I wanted it to be very special. People have a lot more value for time with the family and going out and about, so I thought it was important.”
This year, Guenther said, promises to be just as “phenomenal.”
“I spoke with (American Fireworks Display) this year and they said, ‘I assume you want to do what we used to,’ but I was so impressed with what they did last year, and people really enjoyed it, so I said, ‘I’d like to do something equally large.’ They called me later and said what a really nice show it made and, after 20 minutes of show … and the grand finale, everybody just roars. You get lost in it a little bit.”
For more information on Oneonta’s event, happening from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., find “Hometown 4th of July” on Facebook.
