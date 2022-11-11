Afton is gearing up for the holiday season. A Christmas parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Anyone who would like to be in the parade may email judybg426@gmail.com for information. Santa will stop to see all the children — remember he knows who has been naughty and who has been nice.
Plan on spending an afternoon holiday shopping in Afton. Afton has some small hidden gems that will make your trip worthwhile. Start by having a cup of coffee and a danish at Baristacrats. Baristacrats has been in business for a few years and makes the best coffee in Afton. A few doors up is Merchants on Main where you could spend most of your day here just looking at antique and vintage merchandise, furniture, gifts and handcrafted items. After leaving Merchants cross the street and visit Old Tome bookstore. It features old, new, used, rare and collectible books. Owner Mel states We are more than just a bookstore, we will also sell, eggs, honey, and local, handmade products. There are cozy settees where you can sit to browse a book and enjoy your time here.
Cross the street again and have a delicious lunch at a culinary gem, the Main Street Grille. Home of Lizzy's sassy salad dressing. You really must try Lizzy’s salad dressing; it will make your shopping day. What ever is on the menu will make your stop worthwhile.
Take a short walk down the street and view the new wall mural. A while back, a small group of residents proposed the idea to create a mural to highlight Afton's past, present and future. One group member said she envisioned the school bringing students over to show them a painted history of Afton. Monetary donations were made and artist Christopher Lloyd Wright was hired to paint the sides of the group’s 146 Main St. building, formerly the Great American grocery store. Inspired by his 4 year old daughter, Afton's history is depicted in bubbles floating through the air after being blown by small children gathered under a tree.
At the end of the mural, you will find Tommy’s Custom woodworks. The name says it all. Tommy’s has stunning wood pieces from wine bottle stops, bowls, to jewelry, and crudites platters. There is also a large window where you can watch as workers create beautiful things.
When you leave Tommy’s cross the street again to visit Hickory Doc. Owners say it is a small antique and gift store featuring farmhouse treasures, primitives, handmade soaps, and unique items. This is a must stop.
Holiday decorations are everywhere. The village will be lined with lit Christmas trees and giant candy canes. The holiday season does something to people, everyone is happy and cheerful during these holiday months. Let’s keep that going all year long! After a small-town shopping trip you can go home and bury yourself under a warn fuzzy blanket with a cup of hot cocoa and think of the memories you made spending a day with family or friends shopping in Afton.
Last, but not least, a project that has been in the works in the village for several years gained speed in the spring when water storage tank replacement work began by DN Tanks of New York. Happily, it is now complete.
