Now that we’ve made it through the holiday season, schools are in their busy season, or should I say busier season! All the hustle and bustle shifts from songs, presents, and vacation to pens, pencils, schedules, and dollars and cents. We have transitioned to budgets and schedules for the 2023-24 school year. I know we just started 2023, but the amount of time and preparation that goes into preparing for the new school year is immense and intense.
It is the duty of the district to operate with fiscal responsibility by controlling expenses, yet provide a first class educational experience with outcomes to match. The juxtaposition of this situation is difficult on its best day. If money were no object, some of our hurdles would cease to exist, however, money is always a consideration in our planning, coupled with our nationwide teacher shortage that I have previously spoken about. However with all this stacked up against us, we pride ourselves in creating a budget that meets everyone’s needs…..and hopefully their wants.
Scheduling is another area in which we take great pride. The process starts in February and continues through the start of the new school year. Students start the process with course requests, followed by an analysis of staffing needs. New courses are considered, with certification driving what courses are assigned to staff, and finally all that data is combined and collated. A draft schedule is developed and then individual adjustments are made to better meet student requests.
It is always the goal to meet 95+% of requests made, however, we will never reach 100% of requests made because of some students requesting more courses than they can fit into their schedule or conflicts that cannot be alleviated.
Another important piece to note about Afton CSD is that we have many students who graduate with an associate degree from Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3), with no charges to the student. This started back in 2016 and continues to grow year after year. It is quite an accomplishment for our small school, and our students, to get a leg up on their peers and be more competitive in higher education, the job market, or even the military.
Circling back to scheduling, these confines add some additional pressure when developing the master schedule. On the elementary side of scheduling, we follow a similar approach minus the student requests. A challenge that our small district also contends with is shared staff, along with two different start times. This is an area we hope to address as we prepare for next year.
When it comes to budgeting and scheduling, I view it as a giant puzzle. There are many pieces that have to fit together. The pieces come in all shapes and sizes, but with time, patience, and considerable effort, everything comes together.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention all the stakeholders who contribute to this process. Their attention to detail, motivation and worth ethic is second to none; they truly do all of this to meet the needs of our students. Sometimes people forget that they are our clients, the reason we do what we do.
