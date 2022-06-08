The Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport in Norwich will host its Airport Community Day on Saturday, June 11, after a two-year hiatus.
Airport Administrator Shane Butler said he was "absolutely," looking forward to the event returning this year. "I love seeing people's faces as they see the planes flying around, and as they get ready or coming back from taking a flight," he said.
The community day at the airport, at 6390 state Highway 12 in Norwich, begins at 8 a.m. with a fly-in or drive-in breakfast by the Smoke Out BBQ food truck, Butler said.
"We will have the National Warplane Museum here with W-7 a WWII cargo plane offering rides for $150," Butler said. "Whiskey 7 will be an awesome experience because of the history it represents."
According to the airport's website, the W-7 originally served with the 12th Air Force in the Mediterranean Theater during World War II in 1943 and the 9th Air Force in England in 1944-1945 as part of the 316th Troop Carrier Group. It was one of the lead aircraft of the first strike of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 over Ste. Mere Eglise, Normandy. It transported paratroopers for the 82nd Airborne Division as part of Operation Neptune. Flak was very heavy during those missions but this C-47 managed to survive it all, the website said.
People who schedule a flight are asked to be at the airport 30 to 45 minutes before the flight. The pilot will discuss the flight 15 minutes before the flight and then everyone will be seat-belted before takeoff. There are two scheduled flights on Saturday and one is sold out according to the airport's Facebook page.
In addition to the World War II plane rides, EAA Young Eagle Flights will provide free plane rides to children 8 to 17, with parental permission, and there will be a skydiving demonstration by Just Jump Skydiving, he said.
Children can learn about different airport careers at the Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES Career Destinations program booth, Butler said. According to a media release from DCMO BOCES, the booth is an initiative of the Career Destinations program that introduces students to careers and regional employment resources. Students will have the opportunity to learn about drones from CNY Drones. Mohawk Valley Community College will showcase its aviation technician program. State Police, the Air Patrol and U.S. Armed Forces representatives will also conduct demonstrations and connect young people to opportunities.
"Some displays are weather dependent," Butler said. "We are rain or shine, so cross your fingers for good weather."
For more information, visit the airport's Facebook page.
