Obituaries
FLY CREEK - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Emma Jean (Shaw) Shepard of Cooperstown on July 1, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Emma Jean was born to Harold Judson Shaw and Ethel Catherine (Knapp) Shaw Feb. 5, 1929, at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Coopersto…
CHERRY VALLEY - Eileen D. Kerzick, of Cherry Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on Jan. 20, 1954, the daughter of Carl Fuhr and Sherri Fink, Eileen spent her life dedicated to her family and will be forever remembered as kind, loving and caring mother an…
SIDNEY - William "Bill" Margeson, 74, passed away at his home in Sidney on June 26, 2020. He was the son of the late William H. and Winifred Margeson. A 1965 graduate of Oxford Academy, Bill joined the Navy Seabees and served from 1966 to 1969. He was stationed in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. …
CAÑON CITY, Colo. - Theda Reed Wheeler of Cañon City, Colorado, passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 99. Her daughter, Bonnie, was at her side. Theda was born on Jan. 29, 1921, to David and Jennie Reed in Mohawk. Theda married Stewart A. Wheeler on Feb. 7, 1946. They lived in East Spr…
