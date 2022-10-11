In partnership with Five Star Subaru and Subaru of America, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will offer half-price adoptions this month and adoption fees for shelter animals with special needs will be waived entirely.
During October, according to a media release from the shelter, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative “showcases Subaru’s belief that all animals deserve a loving home and reinforces their commitment to support the health, rescue, transport, and adoption of shelter animals.” This year, the SQSPCA will receive $100 for every pet adopted during the sale, up to $3,100.
The shelter’s sale will run through the end of October. All adoptions — normally ranging from $150 for kittens to $250 for puppies and small dogs — will be half price. Other fees may apply.
The SQSPCA is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with extended hours on Thursdays until 7 p.m. Making appointments to meet animals are advised by calling 607-547-8111 to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome, the release said. To view available animals or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org. The shelter is at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 in Index, south of Cooperstown.
