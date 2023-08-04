ONEONTA — Musical works to conjure imaginary animal characters will be presented during the Teddy Bear’s Picnic Concert in Oneonta’s Wilber Park at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
The Oneonta Community Concert Band, under the baton of Kerri L. Hogle, will meander on musical trails when “Teddy Goes to the Zoo.” The family-friendly performance is free and open to the public and will be presented rain or shine.
“The Teddy Bear’s Picnic concert is a cherished tradition of the Oneonta Community Concert Band,” Hogle said. “This year, Teddy ‘goes to the zoo,’ where he will experience all sorts of music related to different animals! And yes, there will be lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my!”
Children 12 and younger may participate in a drawing for a teddy bear. This concert is designed to appeal to youngsters and listeners who are young at heart, organizers said.
Birds will take flight musically in the program featuring adventuresome soundscapes. Selections will include “Rise of the Firebird” by Steven Reineke and the march from “Swan Lake” by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky and arranged by Maurice Gardner. “The Lonely Bull” by Sol Lake, as arranged by Paul Cook, and Alfred Reed’s “The Hounds of Spring” are on the lineup.
Familiar tunes will be presented in John Higgins’s arrangement of “The Lion King” by Elton John and Hans Zimmer. And, of course, the concert will present “The Teddy Bear’s Picnic” by John W. Bratton in an arrangement by Paul Yoder. Also, hints of circus fun and suspense will be noted in “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite” by Karl L. King.
Seating will be available at picnic tables, or listeners may arrive with lawn chairs or blankets for seating underneath trees near the pavilion. Children and adults also may bring their teddy bears to the event.
This concert is made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The Earlville Opera House.
For more information, call OCCB at 607-376-7485, or visit Oneonta Community Concert Band on Facebook.
