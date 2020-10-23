Anthony Brindisi candidate questionnaire

Name: Anthony Brindisi
Age: 41
Hometown and current residence: Utica
Party affiliation: Democratic
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
Previously served on the Utica School Board and in the New York State Assembly. Endorsed by the US Chamber of Commerce, named most bipartisan member of Congress by Common Ground Committee, four bills signed into law by President Trump
Anything else about you:
In my first-term in Congress, I worked with both parties and the Administration to get things done and I will stand up to anyone to deliver results for New York’s 22nd district.
Why are you running?
I am running because New York’s 22nd district deserves a representative who works with both parties and stands up to anyone on behalf of our district. I’ve worked with Democrats, Republicans, and the Administration to get things done for our district. I am running because we deserve a uniter not a divider and I will do everything I can to be that for our region.
What is the biggest issue facing the nation, why, and how would you address it?
The ongoing global pandemic has impacted every facet of our lives. Our region stepped up during the early days of the pandemic and worked together to try and flatten the curve. We’ve seen a resurgence of COVID lately and we need to be vigilant. We also need to get to work trying to bring back our economy and fix many problems COVID-19 exposed. I’ve sent 5 bipartisan COVID relief bills to the President’s desk and we need more. Our farmers, small businesses, health care workers, working families, state and local governments, and schools need assistance and Congress needs to deliver. I’ve worked with the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans, to provide a bipartisan framework for future relief that includes aid for state and local governments, more money for hospitals and testing, more stimulus checks, relief for farmers and small businesses and more. Washington needs to stop sitting on its hands and get something bipartisan done.
What, if anything, do you think the federal government should have done differently in the response to COVID?
Since the pandemic began, public health experts have learned more about the novel coronavirus and how to fight back. Given what we know now, a more comprehensive national testing strategy, additional economic relief for communities, and a stronger supply chain, could have helped mitigate the economic and emotional pain from the pandemic. We need to be better prepared if something like this happens again. That’s why I introduced the bipartisan Made in America Emergency Preparedness Act to require the government to purchase American made PPE and other medical supplies. This will reduce our dependence on foreign goods, make sure we have a strong supply chain of these products, and create good jobs along the way. We owe it to the people who’ve battled this pandemic to make sure something like this never happens again.
Do you favor more federal investment in COVID relief?
Yes. I worked with Democrats and Republicans to send 5 COVID relief bills to the President’s desk and we need more. Our local communities, businesses, schools, and working families are struggling. A strong federal aid package with additional relief for farmers and small businesses, money for schools and local governments, and direct payments to Americans will help us get through this crisis.
What will you do to help bridge the political divide?
In my first-term in Congress, I’ve worked with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to get things done. In Upstate, we don’t care if an idea comes from a Democrat or a Republican, we only care if the idea will help our community. And that’s the type of mentality I bring with me to Congress. I was honored to be named the most bipartisan member of Congress from the Common Ground Committee, endorsed by the US Chamber of Commerce, and most importantly, worked with both parties to send 6 bills to the President’s desk. We need to put politics aside and work together to get things done and that’s what I will do in Congress.
What did you think about Donald Trump’s failure to denounce white supremacy during the first debate?
Racism, prejudice, and white supremacy have no place in our communities and that should not be difficult for any politician from any party to say.
Do you think Donald Trump was right to ask Ukraine to investigate the Biden family?
Corruption is wrong and should be investigated by the proper authorities anytime we have a reason to believe it happened. But our partisan politics should stop at the water's edge. Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, and Independents, we are all Americans first. There needs to be a de-escalation of our politics and we need to remember that our country succeeds when we are united, not divided. That’s how I will serve in Congress.
If confirmed, should Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from any cases that come before the Supreme Court regarding the 2020 election?
A judge of any kind should recuse themselves if they feel a conflict of interest. Regardless of Judge Barrett’s views on the 2020 election, her views against the Affordable Care Act, and the protections for people with pre-existing conditions, put the health care of thousands of Upstate New Yorkers at risk and on the ballot this year.
Anything you’d like to add?
No answer
