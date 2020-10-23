Antonio Delgado candidate questionnaire

Name: Antonio Delgado
Age: 43
Hometown and current residence: Hometown: Schenectady, Current residence: Rhinebeck
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
I was raised in Schenectady and currently live in Rhinebeck with my wife, Lacey, and our seven-year-old twin sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. My parents worked for General Electric in Schenectady, and they demonstrated the values of hard work and commitment to community. After high school, I attended Colgate University where I earned a Rhodes Scholarship and then went on to attend Harvard Law School. From there, my professional experiences include a career in the music industry focused on empowering young people through Hip Hop culture, as well as working as an attorney in the complex commercial space, where I dedicated significant time to pro bono work in connection with criminal justice reform. Through these experiences, I have an extensive background in finding common ground and delivering results.
I have spent my first term working to be accessible and accountable to my constituents. I’ve held 47 town halls, 33 in 2019 (three in each of the eleven counties in NY-19), formed four bipartisan, locally based advisory committees focusing on small business, health care, veterans and agriculture, and opened five offices across the district. I’ve worked hard to not only listen to my constituents, but also to take what I hear from folks on the ground to produce meaningful legislation and get real results for our community. In D.C., I am constantly advocating for our agriculture community and investments in rural infrastructure, and I have fought to lower the cost of health care and bring much needed relief for our small businesses. I have introduced over 40 bills, more than half of which are bipartisan, and 16 of which have passed the House. Three of my bills were signed into law by the President, including my bipartisan Family Farmer Relief Act and the Small Business Repayment Relief Act.
I am proud to have earned the prestigious Friend of the Farm Bureau Award and an endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. I also was one of just twenty House members to receive the Chamber’s inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. And for my work in support of small businesses, the Chamber recognized me with the Spirit of Enterprise Award.
Why are you running?
I’m running because I care about the future of upstate New York and want to help our community thrive. Over the last two years, I have traveled New York’s 19th Congressional District listening to small business owners, family farmers, students, teachers, and seniors. And most recently, I’ve seen how our community has rallied around one another during this pandemic. Advocating for the people of NY-19 has been the honor of my life and I’m ready to continue this work, fight for investments in our communities, and ensure that parents in upstate New York are able provide a better life for their children than the one they had.
What is the biggest issue facing the nation, why, and how would you address it?
The greatest issue facing our nation right now is the COVID-19 crisis and how we recover economically. Millions of Americans are unemployed, our small businesses are looking toward the winter months, which will limit outdoor dining, and local governments across our communities are facing an economic disaster without federal relief.
We must put aside political differences to invest in the recovery of our nation and help Americans get safely back to work and school. That must be the first order of business right now.
What, if anything, do you think the federal government should have done differently in the response to COVID?
The Trump Administration has failed to provide consistent leadership in addressing this deadly virus and our nation’s response. From the very beginning, the President downplayed the threat of the virus, and inconsistent messaging on the effectiveness of wearing a mask was very problematic. The Administration’s own failure to abide by the Center for Disease Control’s guideless has set a bad example to the country with regard to the seriousness of the disease and how to protect and care for one another. We are living with the impacts of these failures today. We know this to be true: there are more cases increasing across the country in a majority of states. We also know that despite being just 4% of the world’s population, we represent 22% of all the COVID related deaths. It is also critically important to note that the Trump Administration has failed to use every tool available to address this crisis. Earlier this spring, HHS released a “nationwide” testing plan that asked states to full in the gaps, and the Administration has not utilized the Defense Production Act (DPA) to create testing supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on the scale required. I’ve called for the use of the DPA in order to mass-produce testing and PPE since March of this year. This needs to happen and be accompanied with a real national testing plan.
This Spring, Congressional leaders worked together to pass comprehensive legislation to assist our communities through this pandemic and provide for families, small businesses, farmers and folks struggling throughout the coronavirus. These efforts, known as the bipartisan CARES Act, included my Small Business Repayment Relief Act that provided $17 billion in loan relief for qualified SBA loans. The bill also included over $9 billion in funding to support our farmers, which I fought for.
Now, partisanship and political posturing are standing in the way of true progress to find a deal on future federal relief legislation. The House has passed multiple bills that address the scope of this economic crisis and give working folks in our communities the resources they need to respond. The Senate Majority continues to ignore these crucial bills including the Heroes Act, and the updated Heroes Act. Both legislative packages incorporate measures I championed that would ensure state and local governments can access federal coronavirus relief, allow small businesses to receive additional support, provide assistance for small farms, expand broadband and more. I stand ready to support additional legislation for the people and urge bipartisan Congressional leaders to find common ground as soon as possible—our communities cannot wait.
Do you favor more federal investment in COVID relief?
Yes. The last time our federal government worked in a bipartisan fashion to provide meaningful relief was March. In October, seven months later, our communities are in dire need of additional support. This means providing resources for our small businesses, investing in rural broadband to ensure that our young people are not left behind in a remote learning environment, and ramping up our testing efforts to get a handle on this virus at the national level. Importantly, I am working to ensure that Congress passes my Small Business Debt Relief Extension Act, which builds on the successful Small Business Repayment Relief Act that was signed into law as part of the CARES Act, and has helped hundreds of thousands of small businesses find relief from payments for qualified SBA loans.
In upstate NY, we face acute needs for federal investments in our state and local governments. When the pandemic began, our communities across the district met the moment and provided key services while facing a shrinking tax base and increased costs. When Congress passed support for our communities through the CARES Act, the state and local funding in this legislation was only accessible to communities with populations over 500,000. Not one community in NY-19 can qualify for relief in that case. I heard from folks throughout the district about the urgent need for federal dollars to close budget gaps and help localities continue to provide for their residents. In response to these concerns, I introduced the bipartisan Direct Support for Communities Act, with Rep. Lee Zeldin, which would ensure that every single community, regardless of size, qualifies for federal coronavirus relief. This bill was included and passed the House in the Heroes Act as well as the revised Heroes Act which passed the House two weeks ago.
We cannot allow partisanship to get in the way of urgently needed investments in our communities. The stakes are too high and failure to provide for our communities and those who need it most is not an option.
What will you do to help bridge the political divide?
I have made it a priority during my first term in Congress to show up and listen to folks from every walk of life. It is imperative that our political leaders do this work and prioritize the needs of people rather than focusing on political gamesmanship. For example, I held 47 town halls, both in person and virtually, across this sprawling district to make sure everyone in NY-19 felt heard and accounted for in Washington. In 2019, I held 33 town halls, including 3 in all 11 counties that make up the district. Our conversations at these events were always grounded in a shared commitment to civil and thoughtful discourse for the sake of the community at large.
In Congress, I’ve worked to introduce bipartisan legislation that reflects the needs of our community and find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. This commitment to bipartisan legislation has brought about results for our district, too. For example, my bipartisan Family Farmer Relief Act legislation was introduced with bipartisan members in the House and Senate -- then signed into law by the President. Most recently, I introduced the bipartisan Protecting Rural Access to Care Act with Rep. Stefanik, which was covered by the Daily Star, and would ensure that our hospitals can maintain their status as “Critical Access Hospitals” – allowing them to access additional federal funding and better provide for our rural communities.
We also need to eliminate the influence of special interests and money in American politics. Right now, with partisan politics and gerrymandered districts, our system disincentives working across the aisle. We must get behind elected officials that believe in the importance of seeking common ground and working with the other political party. One of the first bills I voted to pass in Congress, H.R. 1, included important measures to get money out of politics and limit the role of special interests in our elections. We must also expand access to the ballot box and allow the American people to elect leaders who share our values and want to find compromise.
What did you think about Donald Trump’s failure to denounce white supremacy during the first debate?
It was wrong.
Do you think Donald Trump was right to ask Ukraine to investigate the Biden family?
He was not.
If confirmed, should Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from any cases that come before the Supreme Court regarding the 2020 election?
Impartiality requires her to recuse herself if her interests are conflicted.
Anything you’d like to add?
● Rep. Delgado is a first-term member of Congress from New York’s 19th Congressional district, which spans 11 counties across upstate New York.
● Rep. Delgado has held 47 town halls in his first term, including 35 in person events and 12 virtual town halls during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also set up five district offices and created four bipartisan, locally-based advisory committees on Agriculture, Small Business, Health Care, and Veterans Affairs.
● In Congress, Rep. Delgado sits on three committees: Transportation & Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Small Business.
● The Congressman has introduced 43 bills, including 26 bipartisan bills. 16 of Rep. Delgado's bills have passed the House. Three of Rep. Delgado's bills were signed into law including:
o The Family Farmer Relief Act, which eases the process of reorganizing debt through Chapter 12 bankruptcy and increases the eligibility threshold to more accurately reflect the cost of doing business for family farmers today. Chapter 12 is a tool created specifically to help family farmers during tough economic times.
o Legislation to rename the Pine Plains Post Office after fallen soldier Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO) Shannon M. Kent. SCPO Kent, a Pine Plains native, was killed in Syria by a suicide bombing during her fifth combat tour in the Middle East in January 2019.
o The Small Business Repayment Relief Act, which provides $17 billion in automatic, direct loan payments for new and existing small business loans during COVID-19.
● Rep. Delgado was named one of the most active new members of Congress and is one of just six House members from either party to have two or more standalone bills signed into law in 2019.
● Other Legislative Highlights:
o Rep. Delgado introduced the Medicare-X Choice Act which would create a public option, enabling anyone to buy into Medicare while also allowing folks who are happy with their current private insurance to keep it.
o Rep. Delgado’s Rebuild Rural America Act would provide automatic, non-competitive federal aid to small, rural communities, allowing them to pursue economic development projects tailored to their needs.
o The Congressman also introduced the Green Jobs and Opportunity Act, environmental legislation to combat climate change and ensure our labor workforce is ready to transition to a clean energy economy.
o Rep. Delgado hosted an in-district Rural Broadband Field Hearing with an FCC Commissioner to highlight broadband needs in upstate. Following the hearing, Rep. Delgado introduced legislation aimed at addressing flawed broadband mapping practices and empowering local communities to challenge flawed maps, and legislation increasing broadband speed standards in rural communities.
● Recently, Rep. Delgado earned the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Friend of Farm Bureau Award. Additionally, he was recognized with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship, which was awarded to only 20 House members, and also received the Chamber's “Spirit of Enterprise” Award for his pro-business legislation and bipartisan leadership. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has also endorsed the Congressman's re-election campaign.
