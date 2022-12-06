Several area museums, arts organizations and artists will receive grant awards through the New York State Council on the Arts, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week.
Hochul announced nearly $45 million in grant awards, which will support more than 1,200 arts organizations and 426 artists across the state as they return to pre-pandemic levels of capacity and creation, a media release said.
The Support for Organizations grants will provide $38,452,500 to 1,214 arts groups including museums, visual arts programs, arts education organizations, and music, dance, and theater companies, the release said.
Area organizations that received awards, followed by the amount are: Chenango County Historical Society, $30,000; Chenango River Theatre, $30,000; Cooperstown Chamber Music Festival, Inc., $40,000; Cooperstown Concert Series, $15,000; Earlville Opera House, $30,000; Fenimore Art Museum $49,500; Foundation for the Open Eye, Inc., $20,000; Greater Oneonta Historical Society, $49,500; Hanford Mills Museum, $40,000; Iroquois Indian Museum, $49,500; Klinkhart Hall Arts Center Inc., $49,500; Oneonta Concert Association, $25,000; Otsego 2000, $49,500; Roxbury Arts Group for fiscally sponsoring Catskills Folk Connection, $10,000; and West Kortright Centre Inc., $30,000.
Greater Oneonta Historical Society Executive Director Marcela Micucci said the grant will go toward funding the executive director’s salary over the life of the three-year grant.
The Support for Artists grants will provide $4,260,000 to 426 artists. Area artists to receive the $10,000 awards are: Noah Khoury for emblematic ironwork for the Schoharie River Center Inc. and Annie Hayes for maintenance project at West Kortright Centre Inc.
In 2021, NYSCA overhauled its funding strategies to allow greater access to art funding across the state and recommitted its support to artists. As a result, NYSCA increased its funding of artists by 400% and awarded grants to 83% of first-time applicants, the release said.
In October, Hochul announced $32 million in grants to 1,032 organizations, including state community regrant partners, arts partnerships, and arts organizations throughout the state, the release said. NYSCA’s record grantmaking budget comprises $140 million for FY 2023, plus an additional $100 million in multi-year capital funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. NYSCA is still accepting applications for the Capital Projects Fund through Jan. 12, 2023. The FY 2023 budget also includes a $100 million expansion of the New York City Musical Theater Tax Credit, administered by Empire State Development.
Visit www.arts.ny.gov for more information.
