Market to celebrate Honey Bee Day
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley will celebrate national Honey Bee Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, along with 30 farmers, artisans and food producers, the Market will feature free honey tastings and pairings, honey-themed products and a honey-themed gift basket raffle.
An education table will include an observation hive and information about the life cycle of a honey bee.
Visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or call 607/547-6195 for more information.
Farewell party set at area library
OTEGO — Harris Memorial Library at 334 Main St. in Otego will say farewell to summer with an evening party set for Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Hot dogs, ice cream and lawn games at 6 p.m. will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by a backyard movie. Bringing a folding chair or blanket for the movie is suggested.
Call 607-988-6661 for more information.
Free rabies clinic to be in Delhi
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health Services will sponsor a free rabies vaccination clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Delhi Fire Hall at 140 Delview Terrace Extension in Delhi. The clinic is for dogs, cats and ferrets.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.