Two-part program to be presented
TREADWELL— Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and will feature poet/photographer Alexis Rhone Fancher and a group of Catskill writers.
According to a media release, Fancher has published six poetry collections and her seventh is due out this year. She is poetry editor of Cultural Daily and her photographs have been featured worldwide.
The Catskill writers will be announced during the event.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.