Two-part program to be presented
TREADWELL— Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and will feature poet/photographer Alexis Rhone Fancher and a group of Catskill writers.
According to a media release, Fancher has published six poetry collections and her seventh is due out this year. She is poetry editor of Cultural Daily and her photographs have been featured worldwide.
The Catskill writers will be announced during the event.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
Night at circus to be presented
STAMFORD — Oorah will host the Royal Hanneford Circus for local residents at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Zone Camp at 123 Scotch Valley Road in Stamford. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
According to a media release, the family-friendly evening will be free however registration is required.
Stamford, Gilboa, Grand Gorge, Jefferson, Harpersfield, Hobart and Kortright residents are encouraged to register online at thezone.org/circus.
Oorah is a Jewish national nonprofit organization whose suite of family, youth and educational programs includes The Zone summer camps in Gilboa and Stamford.
Church to sponsor dinner by donation
GILBERTSVILLE — A takeout chili and sweet corn dinner will be available from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until the chili is gone, Friday, Aug. 26, in New Life Fellowship Hall at Gilbertsville Baptist Church on Commercial Street.
The menu will include chili, sweet corn, green salad, bread and cake.
Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal.
Six-day yard sale to be held in area
JEFFERSON — The fifth annual indoor yard sale will be sponsored by the Jefferson Historical Society at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St., in Jefferson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26, 27, and 28, and Sept. 2, 3, and 4.
School retirees to meet for lunch
SIDNEY — A luncheon will be held for all retired members of the Sidney Central School District at Club 55 at 55 Union St. in Sidney on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
A time to socialize will begin at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will served at noon.
The cost is $16 and includes tax and tip.
Anyone planning on attending is asked to respond with their pre-paid reservation by Sept. 2, with checks payable to Ann C. Zieno and addressed to her at 17 Silver St., Sidney, NY 13838.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.