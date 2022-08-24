Breakfast scheduled
The Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 will host a donation breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday Aug. 28, at the post on Main Street in Schenevus.
The menu includes pancakes, french toast, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee.
Diners may eat in or take out. All are welcome.
Dance scheduled in Sidney
Tri-Town dance and social club will hold a dance from 6-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the VFW in Sidney.
There will be round and square dancing withe music by Short Change. All persons 18 years of age or older are invited to attend. Refreshments will be available. The venue is air conditioned.
Pathfinder to feature big rigs
Trucks, tractors, heavy equipment and other working vehicles will be featured at the “Big Rig Shindig” at Pathfinder Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. The public is invited.
The low-cost, educational event “will highlight the role of working vehicles in our communities and provide children ways to learn about specific industries from area businesses and organizations,” according to a Pathfinder media release. The event will also offer networking opportunities, so business owners and representatives may talk about their services, careers, training in their field, and more.
“The ‘Big Rig Shindig’ is a fun day at to showcase vehicles that are tough and tactical, fun and flashy, and represent our local heroes and helpers to children,” said event organizer Monica Clark of Pathfinder Village. “If you know a youngster who is fascinated by big equipment, this is a great way to encourage their interest. Our event helps build community, exhibits hardworking machines, and teaches children about industries and safety.”
Event admission is a $5 per single person or $10 per car. There are remaining exhibitor slots, free of charge, and all exhibitors must complete a registration form and have a certificate of insurance to participate. A printable form is available at https://pathfindervillage.org/events. Volunteer opportunities are available. More information is available at the Pathfinder Facebook page or by calling Clark at 607-965-8377 x 116 during regular business hours.
Rabies clinic scheduled in Stamford
Delaware County Public Health will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Stamford Fire Hall at 111 Main St. in Stamford. Rules for the clinic include:
• If you are not feeling well, stay home.
• Every dog and cat must be vaccinated against rabies.
• Cats and dogs can get their first rabies vaccine at 3 months of age.
• Bring the previous vaccination record to verify if a pet is eligible for three-year coverage.
• Dogs must be on a leash and under proper control. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrying case.
• It is the owner’s responsibility to clean up after a pet. It’s the law, owners can be fined.
• The veterinarian will only be available at the advertised clinic time, no earlier.
For more information, call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Kite festival seeks sponsors, vendors
The 2022 Cherry Valley Kite Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, with outdoor flying from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and an “indoor fly” at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sponsors are sought for the event. Sponsorships start at $50 and can be made online or by check. Businesses that donate will receive special benefits, according to a media release. A donor has supplied a matching grant opportunity, so each dollar donated will help more. Vendors are invited, as well. The kite festival has attracted crowds of more than 1,000 people, the release said. The vendor fee is $50. Those interested can fill out a vendor form and pay the fee online. Spaces are limited.
Visit www.cvartworks.org for more information and to become either a sponsor or vendor, or send a contribution to Cherry Valley Artworks, PO Box 92, Cherry Valley, NY 13320.
Admission to Friday evening’s Indoor Fly at the Old School Community Center will be free.
