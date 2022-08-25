Hancock dog park in running for grant
The Hancock Hounds Dog Park is among 30 finalists for the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest, according to a media release from PetSafe.
Now through Aug. 31, anyone over the age of 18 who lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day at barkforyourpark.com.
“We need our entire community to help us on this amazing opportunity to win grant monies to make Hancock Hounds Dog Park a reality by voting all month long,” said Jill Keller, executive director of the Hancock dog park.
Four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks, the release said.
For more information on the grant contest and to vote for Hancock, visit barkforyourpark.com.
ABOUT HANCOCK HOUNDS DOG PARK:
Hancock Hounds Dog Park, Inc. is a NYS Not-for-Profit 501c3 Charitable Corporation
community beautification category. When completed in 2022-23, the 1.5 acre dog park will measure
approximately 100 feet by 175 feet and is divided into separate sections for small and large dogs. For
For more information about Hancock Hounds Dog Park, Inc, please visit hancockhounds.com
