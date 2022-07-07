Community Day set in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD — Members of the Town of Middlefield Historical Association will host Middlefield’s Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse in Middlefield.
According to a media release, this year’s Community Day will feature artisans who will exhibit a variety of media ranging from art works to woodworking products made on site, handmade children’s clothing to locally collected products like honey and wax items to maple syrup. Activities for children will include face painting.
The historical schoolhouse will be open to the public for self-guided tours and the Old School Gift Shop will also be open.
A non-denominational church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available by Tickled Pink Food Truck and Triple K’s Kandy will be making cotton candy.
Music on the lawn will be provided by Sarah & John for which blankets and chairs are suggested.
Proceeds from the Lucky Draw auction table of donated items by the local crafters will benefit MHA.
Private yard sales will be going on throughout the day as well.
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Masks are optional.
Visit middlefieldny.org for more information.
Museum to feature glassmaking demos
COOPERSTOWN — Free glassmaking demonstrations will be given every 45 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media, a team from Corning Museum of Glass will demonstrate hot glassmaking techniques in an outdoor setting.
Visit FenimoreArt.org/glass for more information.
Society to present State Park video
LAURENS — The Township of Laurens Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church Hall at125 County Highway 11 in Laurens.
A newly-created video of the building of Gilbert Lake State Park by the Civilian Conservation Corps, featuring on-site photographs taken from 1933 to 1941 will be presented.
The video is based on a slide show by Richard Raneiri, founder of the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum at Gilbert Lake State Park. The presentation will show the CCC at Gilbert Lake through photographs and memorabilia and depicts the type of work men were involved in along with their housing and daily life.
The video was remastered by Yvonne Boyea Eckert, a descendant of CCC employee Russell Boyea. Narration was done by Lucinda Taber Bellows Miller while letters written by the men are read by Phillip Strong Taber, both are descendants of the CCC Superintendent Ed Strong.
The meeting is free and open to the public and anyone interested in local history is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Also, an exhibit called “Honoring Women from The Laurens Township That Served During WWII,” namely Elva Mitchell Howard, Rosabel Miller Ganio, Adah Briscoe Michaels, Doris Tate Anderson, Bertha Whiteside Stepp, and Gwendoline Brewer Dutcher Decker, will be featured at the Village Library in Laurens through Aug. 31. The library is at 69 Main St. and is open from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 1:30 to 3:0 p.m. Tuesday. The exhibit is sponsored by the Township of Laurens Historical Society and Laurens American Legion Auxiliary.
