Self-guided tours set at area gardens
The 31st annual West Kortright Centre Garden Tour will take place Sunday, June 19, in the Jefferson-Milford-Worcester area.
According to a media release, the self-guided tour will be a journey along country roads. Preregistration is required. Tickets at $25 and $20 for WKC members will be available in advance until noon on Saturday, June 18, or until sold out. Proceeds will benefit West Kortright Centre.
The tour will be held rain or shine. Registration will be limited to 30 people per 20-minute starting time, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Contact info@westkc.org or 607-278-5454 for more information.
This event is sponsored by Catskill Country Living and Catskill Dream Team.
Chamber issues call for parade entries
SHARON SPRINGS — The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce will host a county-wide Fourth of July parade in the village of Sharon Springs at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4.
According to a media release, the parade will feature entries from Schoharie County and beyond.
Organizations and businesses are encouraged to participate by submitting a parade entry application. Floats, antique cars, tractors, groups carrying banners, or a business promotion of some sort may all be entered.
Volunteers are also being sought to assist with the event.
The required parade registration is due by June 30.
Visit www.schohariechamber.com/fourth-of-july-in-schoharie-county/, call or 518-295-8824 or email admin@schohariechamber.com for more information and to volunteer.
Exploration Day set at area museum
EAST MEREDITH — Hanford Mills Museum at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith has designated Saturday, June 18, as an Exploration Day and will offer hands-on activities and demonstrations.
According to a media release, Bob Allers will demonstrate historic coopering skills, sharing the tools and techniques of constructing buckets, tubs, casks, and other containers.
Kevin Q. Gray, a photographer, will make wet-plate tintype portraits using the same process that was available in the mid-1800s around the time of the Civil War.
Weather permitting, visitors may have a traditional portrait of themselves and their group taken with an antique camera and watch as it is developed on a metal plate.
Lisa Tessier, a professor at SUNY Delhi’s School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and an HMM member and volunteer, will use native plants to create botanical sun prints.
Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host a morning bird walk at 8 a.m. in conjunction with the Exploration Day.
Veteran birders Suzanne Gaynor and Kathryn Davino will lead the walk around the Hanford Mills property. The walk will last about 90 minutes.
Participants should meet in the big event parking lot and bring binoculars, insect repellent and water.
Visit www.doas.us to preregister and for more information.
Tours at Hanford Mills are offered Wednesday through Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.. Tours are limited to 20 people and reservations are recommended. Call 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org to make a reservation.
Sunday breakfast to include bake sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast and bake sale will be held by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
The all-you-can-eat event will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
