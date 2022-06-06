Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ set to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The second in a series of Talking Opera programs will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Glimmerglass Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri will talk about Bizet’s “Carmen.”
Parking is available in the Baptist Church parking lot. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The building has accessible entry.
Talking Opera is a program of the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival.
Program for writers set for Thursday
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, with writers Julene Waffle and Vladimir Lucien.
The program will be presented on Zoom and Facebook live.
Free for students, there is a suggested $3 donation for all others.
Anyone interested in participating in the open mic portion of the program may email info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit www.brighthillpress.org or find it on Facebook for more information and to RSVP to the program.
Quilters set to meet for potluck dinner
LAURENS — Susquehanna Valley Quilters Guild will meet Thursday, June 9, in the clubhouse at the Little Red School Community at 516 County Highway 11 in Laurens.
Members with quilted items to sell should have them set up by 5 p.m. A pot luck dinner will be served by 6 p.m. Members are asked to provide a dish to pass and serving utensils.
The $20 membership dues will be collected. The monthly collection will go to Love and Hope Animal Sanctuary in Franklin for its feline spay/neuter program. Show and tell items will be shared after dinner.
Celebration to mark Sidney anniversary
SIDNEY — The Sidney Chamber of Commerce will host a three-day activity-packed Semiquincentennial, marking the 250th anniversary of the Village of Sidney, from June 10 to 12.
Sidney Historical Association’s museum at 44 Grand St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. SHA will also host a tour in Pioneer Cemetery at 6 p.m. Friday, to include notable burials and gravestone carvings. Terry McMaster, a direct descendant of Sidney founder, the Rev. William Johnston, will be available after the tour to answer questions.
A full schedule of events is posted at www.facebook.com/sidneychamberofcommerce.
As part of the festivities, the 30th annual Sidney Federal Credit Union Hometown Day Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Visit sfcuonline.org/parade for more information and to register to participate.
Dinner to benefit summer program
GILBERTSVILLE — A pasta dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Butternut Valley Grange Hall in Gilbertsville by free-will donation to support the 2022 Gilbertsville Summer Art Workshop.
According to a media release, Buried Treasurer, a program featuring musical storytellers Keith Torgan and Barbara Siesel will follow from 7 to 8 p.m.
Call Donna Dvoracek at 607-237-4365 for more information.
Outdoors Day set at Rogers Center
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers will host its annual Get Outdoors & Get Together Day with the state Department of Environmental Conservation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
According to a media release, the free event will feature guided family outdoor activities and demonstrations to include catch and release fishing, pond ecology, kayak and canoe demonstrations and a tree identification hike.
A free shredding event will also take place from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday in the main parking lot of the Environmental Education Center at 2721 State Route 80. There is a limit of five boxes per person.
Food sales will benefit Friends of Rogers.
Visit FriendsofRogers.org for more information.
CCS District official to speak Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library will host Cooperstown Central School District Superintendent Sarah Spross at its next Sunday Speaker series program at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the board of trustees room on the lower level of 22 Main St.
According to a media release, Spross will respond to questions submitted in advance and reflect on her first year as superintendent.
Questions for Spross may be submitted to fovlfriends22main@gmail.com.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The dates are June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, and Oct. 21.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
