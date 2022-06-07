Auditions scheduled for summer musical
NORWICH — Auditions will be held for “Once Upon a Mattress,” an upcoming musical by the Norwich Theater Company, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in room 101 of 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, all adults interested in auditioning for the available roles, except for the role of the King, should be prepared to sing a song of their choice either to a backing track or a cappella.
Anyone unable to attend in person may email their name and telephone number and a call back time to Director Marty Kuhn at marty@ norwichtheatercompany.org.
The musical comedy, an adaption of the fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” will be presented July 29, 30 and 31.
Annual car show set in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE — Algonquin Antique Car Club will host its 40th annual car show and flea market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, classes will include antique, sports, muscle, custom, street rods, service vehicles, special interest, farm tractors, doodle bugs, motorcycles, and rat rods.
Awards will be presented in each class.
Algonquin Car Club members will also display their cars for voting by show participants.
Vehicle and vendor registration may completed Sunday.
Vehicles are to be on the field by noon to be eligible for judging.
Food and refreshments will be available on the grounds.
Call 607-764-8134 for more information.
Road Rally to make its debut Sunday
SCHOHARIE — The first Schoharie Turnpike Kaaterskill Clove Road Rally will set off following a light breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 12, at Dutchman’s Landing Park on the Hudson at Catskill.
According to a media release, the 127-mile rally will follow the 1802 Schoharie Turnpike to the Old Stone Fort Museum in Schoharie and return along Schoharie Creek through Gilboa and Prattsville with a descent of the Kaaterskill Clove to Catskill.
The event is open to cars of all vintages.
Registration is available at www.1903autorun.com. The fee is $100 per car. Checks may be made out to Historic Automobile Endurance Runs, LLC, and mailed to 3024 State Route 28, Shokan NY 12481.
Contact 1903autorun@gmail.com or 845-657-6982 for more information.
