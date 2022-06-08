Reception to open photograph exhibit
COOPERSTOWN — The photography exhibit “American Ideals” will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Smithy Gallery at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown. The exhibit will remain through Sept. 3.
According to a media release, the exhibit features images taken by Farm Security Administration photographer Arthur Rothstein in 1937.The images created by Rothstein emphasize hard work, family, rural values and small town life.
The exhibit was curated by Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor Cynthia Falk and CGP students Lynds Jones, Kim McCleary, Kimberly Rose, Alex Sniffen and Calen Bermann.
Smithy Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
Grange meeting set for Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St.
Members are reminded to bring nickels for a team competition.
One member will be elected to a three-year term on the executive board.
The results of the gluten-free cookie contest judged at May’s meeting were announced. Anna Ritchey came in third place; Jorden Ritchey took second and Helen Ritchey finished in first place.
Center to sponsor Sundae Run/Walk
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is accepting registrations for its 20th annual Sundae Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 17, at the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion at 13 Lake St. The event is sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge.
According to a media release, categories include a 5K, 10K, and 2 mile walk. The 10K will start at 8 a.m., 5K at 8:05 a.m. and 2 mile walk at 8:10 a.m.
Race and preregistration information is available online at www.richfield springscommunitycenter.org. Participants may also register from 7 to 8 a.m. race day.
Contact event coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
