Pumpkin Party to be held
UNADILLA — Students in elementary grades from the Unadilla, Otego and Sidney areas are invited to a Pumpkin Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at the United Methodist Church at 170 Main St. in Unadilla.
According to organizers, there will be food, crafts, games and a story about a “special pumpkin.”
The event is sponsored by the Sidney Area Leadership Team of Ecumenical Disciples who will have their Vacation Bible School puppet DJ Cupcake introduce a new puppet at the party.
Cookies to be decorated
SIDNEY — The Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney has several events scheduled.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, cookie decorating will be offered for $10 per person. A night of comedy with Mike Peters will be presented for $20 per person, also on Saturday.
A matinee performance of “The Villain’s Mustache” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, by the Catskill Puppet Theater for $5 per person or $20 per family.
A free Halloween party for children will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Call 607-604-4584 for more information.
Discussion of book slated
DELHI — The Lost Bookshop will host a discussion of Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Gathering Moss,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, as part of its residency at the Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Visit https://thelostbookshop.com/events for more information and to register.
Marc Molinaro to be in area
NORWICH — The Chenango Republican County Committee will host a meet-and-greet with Marc Molinaro, candidate for the 19th Congressional District, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Republican Headquarters at 6 E. Main St. in Norwich.
Refreshments will be served. The public is invited. There will be candidate signs and campaign materials available to take home.
Society members to meet
JEFFERSON — The Schoharie County Historical Society’s 2022 fall membership meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Mill Pond Inn Carriage House at 102 Main St. in Jefferson.
According to a media release, the business part of the meeting will include the election of new members to the Schoharie County Historical Society Board of Trustees, a building project progress update, and reports on the programs and activities taking place throughout the Old Stone Fort Museum Complex.
The Schoharie County Historical Society is in its 133rd year at the Old Stone Fort Museum Complex.
Call 518-295-7192 or visit TheOld StoneFort.org for more information.
Railroad historian to speak
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Historical Association will host railroad historian and author Jim Loudon of Oneonta at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the William Bauer Community Center at 156 Main St. in Unadilla.
He will present the 30-minute DVD “All the Live Long Day,” an oral history of the Delaware and Hudson and talk about his book “Leatherstocking Rails” that features trains that ran through Unadilla.
Graves to be focus of talk
UNADILLA — Local author Chuck D’Imperio will talk about his book “Graves of Upstate New York: A Guide to 100 Notable Resting Places” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Unadilla Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.