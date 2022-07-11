Word Thursdays to present writers
Word Thursdays will feature Helene Cardona and John Fitzgerald in a broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14.
To attend the event, vist https://tinyurl.com/3am7xnxw just before 7 p.m. or visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. to view the live stream.
Suggested donation is $3, and free to students.
Donations may be made by by visiting https://paypal.me/brighthillpress, by check made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
According to a media release, John FitzGerald is a poet, writer, editor, and attorney in Los Angeles. Hélène Cardona is a poet, literary translator and actor, the recipient of over 20 honors and awards.
Lecture series at Old Stone Fort
The Schoharie County Historical Society has announced its 2022 Summer Lecture Series lineup. The lectures, led by a local historians, authors and artists, will be held at historically significant locations along the Schoharie Valley, including Lasell Hall, the Dr. Best House Museum, and the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association on Depot Lane.
The 2022 Summer Lecture Series will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Lasell Hall, on Main Street in Schoharie with host historian Jeff O’Connor, author of the first installment of a three-volume series “Skohere and the Birth of New York’s Western Frontier 1609-1731.”
The series will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, with local folk artist John Wilkinson, who will talk about his folk art paintings of Schoharie County at the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association on Depot Lane in Schoharie.
On Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., the series will continue with “A Crossing Situation”, presented by David Brooks, education director at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site at Lasell Hall.
The series will conclude at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Dr. Best House and Medical Museum at 1568 Clauverwie Road, in Middleburgh. Lecturer Bobbi Ryan will reveals unexplained events and mysteries at the museum.
Due to limited seating in the event space, registration is required for the Dr. Best House event and can be made by calling the Old Stone Fort Museum at 518-295-7192.
Admission to all 2022 Summer Lecture Series events is $5. Admission for Schoharie County Historical Society members is free.
For more information, visit TheOldStoneFort.org.
Democratic candidates to greet voters
The Schoharie County Democratic Committee will host candidates for Congress on Friday, July 15.
Matt Castelli is running as both a Democrat and a Moderate against Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik in the 21st District. Pat Ryan is running in a special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Antonio Delgado in the 19th District.
Both men are scheduled to be at the Green Wolf Brewing Company in Middleburgh on Friday. Castelli is scheduled to appear from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Ryan is scheduled beginning at 6 p.m.
Meredith Historical Society to present program
The Meredith Historical Society will sponsor a program titled, “The History of Mount Utsayantha” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church in East Meredith, now home to the historical society.
Local author, historian and Stamford Village Library archivist Karen Cuccinello is scheduled to present a narrated slide show about the mountain’s history.
The public is invited. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
Fully vaccinated people need not wear face masks to the event, but face masks are recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests due to continuing concerns about COVID.
For more information, call 607-746-8083.
