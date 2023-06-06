Sophie Strand to read essays
ANDES — Ramona’s Den Reading Series at Diamond Hollow Books in Andes will feature a reading by Sophie Strand from her book of essays, “The Flowering Wand: Rewilding the Sacred Masculine” at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
According to a media release, Strand will also provide a preview of her upcoming book “The Madonna Secret” to be released in August.
Wine, water and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Admission is free with a $10 to $20 suggested donation.
Reservations, which are strongly advised, may be made by emailing biz@diamondhollowbooks.com.
Pomona Grange to meet Saturday
WORCESTER — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the M&M building at 115 Main St. near the Methodist Church in Worcester.
All first place pie contest entries from each Community Grange are to be in place for judging by 12:45 p.m.
Reports of Pomona officers, committees and Subordinate (Community) Granges will be given.
A memorial service for deceased Pomona members will be conducted by Chaplain Sammie Tabor.
The Lecturer’s program will feature District 4 Future Farmer of America President Ellie Tarrants who will report on FFA projects and goals and suggest ways that FFA and Granges may work collaboratively. Tarrants is a senior at Delaware Academy in Delhi.
Pomona officers will be elected for two years and delegates will be named for this year’s State Grange Session in October in Auburn.
