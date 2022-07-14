Central Catskills Collaborative to meet
The Central Catskills Collaborative will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Margaretville Village Park pavilion to continue discussing extension of the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway.
The Central Catskills Chamber of Commerce will also host a mixer for Byway businesses July 19 at the Catskill Visitors Center at 5 p.m. when discussion will focus on current and potential rail and rail/trail initiatives. The event will feature speakers who are involved with those projects along the byway in both Ulster and Delaware Counties.
For more information, contact Carol O’Beirne at 845-586-3300 or carol.obeirne@gmail.com.
According to a media release, CCC representatives from eight byway municipalities are developing an application to the state Department of Transportation to add parts of the town of Hurley on state Route 28 in Ulster County, and parts of the town of Roxbury on state Route 30 in Delaware County to the existing byway. The extension will also involve a connecting stretch of state Route 30 in the village of Margaretville and the town of Middletown.
The 54-mile-long byway along state Route 28, and parts of Routes 42 and 214, runs through the towns of Olive, Shandaken, Middletown and Andes, and the villages of Fleischmanns and Margaretville.
Revisions to the Corridor Management Plan will be submitted to the state Department of Transportation for review, and ultimately to the state Scenic Byway Advisory Board for review and approval, the release said.
Talk scheduled at grange
The Pierstown Grange will host a talk by Tom Heitz on “A Prominent Hooker and the Naming of Fly Creek” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
The grange is on county Route 28 at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Light refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.
Springfield announces parade winners
The Springfield Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced this year’s prize winners:
Fire departments; First Place, Worchester Hose Company; Second Place: Cherry Valley Fire Dept.; Third Place: Ames Fire Dept.
Fire department auxiliaries: First Place: Worchester Fire Dept. Auxiliary; Second Place: Ames Fire Dept. Auxiliary
Most in line: Worchester Fire Dept.
Floats: First Place: Otsego Land Trust; Second Place: Farm Credit East; Third Place: Springfield Fire Dept. Auxiliary; Fourth Place: Springfield First Baptist Church
Junior floats: First Place: Miller Family; Second Place: Springfield High Meadows 4-H; Third Place: Cherry Valley-Springfield Girl Scouts; Fourth Place: Richfield Springs Cub Scouts.
Junior marching organizations: Ames FD Explorers
Musical performing groups: Worchester Fire Dept. Drum Corps
School bands: First Place: Cherry Valley–Springfield Junior Band; Second Place: Owen D. Young Drum Line
Veterans’ organizations: First Place: AM Vets Memorial Squad; Second Place: Cooperstown Veterans’ Club; Third Place: Whiteman-Hull-Snyder Legion
Veterans’ auxiliary: Whiteman-Hull-Snyder Legion Auxiliary
Quilt show viewers’ choice winners: First Place: Kathy Auger Smith “Stars in the Garden”; Second Place: Kathy Auger Smith “Answering Nature’s Call”; Third Place: Linda Starr Buddle, “Leaves — You’ve Really Got to Love Them”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.