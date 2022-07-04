Richfield Springs Community Center to host annual bass tournament
The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual bass tournament is being held on Saturday, July 16 rain or shine at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on 135 Dennison Road.
Registration will take place from 5 to 7 a.m., with fishing taking place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch.
The fee is $20 per person, $10 per person age 12 and under. For tournament information, contact tournament coordinator Bill Kosina at (315) 749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org
Cash prizes will total $1,000 plus 25 percent of registration fees and will go to the top three boats (total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a three-bass limit per boat.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, beer basket raffle, and door prizes.
The event is being held in cooperation with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation-Central Region and paid for in part by a grant from the Otsego County Government.
For information regarding the Richfield Springs Community Center call (315) 858-3200 or visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org.
Batzel and Wood win Summer Slam bass tournament
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Gozigian, Washburn, and Clinton Law Office’s Summer Slam event on June 25 at Otsego Lake.
Coming out on top was the team of Joel Batzel and Chris Wood, who finished with a five-fish limit of 14.98 pounds.
Second place went to the team of John Irons and Bill Smith with a limit totaling 14.84 pounds. Smith also landed the big smallmouth of the day with a catch measuring in at 19.75 inches and 3.77 pounds.
Third place went to Phil Kroll and Tyler Birdsall with a five-fish limit weighing 14.27 pounds. Coming in fourth place was the father-son team of Lynn and Hunter Baciuska who had a total catch of 13.84 pounds.
The lunker of the day went to Rob DeMott who caught a largemouth bass measuring 19.25 inches in length and 3.89 pounds in weight.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
Referees sought for high school soccer
Those interested in refereeing high school soccer can participate in classes beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 12. For more information, contact Rick Shaw at either (607) 437-5364 or healthandsafety69@yahoo.com.
