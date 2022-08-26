Students from four counties, including Otsego and Schoharie, competed in a SeaPerch competition at Mine Kill State Park on Friday, Aug. 26.
The competition was a weeklong culmination of learning about the engineering process from design to testing, Walt Silva, founder and president of the Schoharie Mohawk Initiative for Science and Technology, said. Students attended class at the New York Power Authority Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center in North Blenheim. Silva said classes used to be held at the Duanesburg YMCA, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class was moved to the visitors center the last two years, Silva said.
WhyMaker also collaborated with the NYPA and SMIST to offer the course to students.
“WhyMaker does STEM professional development for teachers,” Liz Gallo, CEO of WhyMaker said. “We helped them plan out the whole week. The robots simulate what robots and rovers in space are like.”
In addition to learning about the engineering process, students were able to listen to a National Aeronautics and Space Administration physicist discuss space exploration, Jessica Kirby of the power authority said.
Students had to design a submersible robot that had to be able to move up and down, forward and backward and to the left and to the right. He said he showed the students samples of other submersible robots other SeaPerch competitors have used in the past to give them ideas.
Twenty-six students in grades six through nine worked together in teams of two to design and build their own robot using pool noodles, PVC pipe, electrical tape, propellers and motors, which they built themselves, and lots of superglue, Silva said. Students at the following districts attended the class: Middleburgh, Oneonta, Schoharie, Cobleskill-Richmondville, Windham-Ashland Jewett, Jefferson, Catskill and Guilderland.
“Today was the first day they put their robots in the water,” Silva said.
Students were busy making last minute changes to their robots before the competition started.
Two obstacle courses of hoops were set up beside each other. One person operated the controls of the robot while the other held the tethered line to the robot. Teams had five minutes to navigate through hoops at different heights and angles under water. After going through the last hoop, the robot had to break the surface of the water, then submerge and return to the wall of the pool before the time was up. If their robot needed assistance to get untangled there was a two-minute penalty.
Each team went through each obstacle course once. Once they went through the first obstacle course they could tweak their robots to make them better.
Brothers Giovanni and Massimo Funiciello of Middleburgh were one of the first teams to compete.
Their robot lost a propeller during the first obstacle course and had to be rescued. They were able to get their robot fixed and made it through the second obstacle course in four minutes and six seconds. Massimo said he took the course because he “always wanted to try electronics and build a robot.” Giovanni said he was curious about robots and wanted to learn more.
Lana Becker of Cobleskill and Lucki Rouggli of Oneonta were busy practicing moving their robot through the water after they weren’t able to finish the course within five minutes. Becker said she liked the course because she got to learn new things and learn how to solder.
Many teams did not make it through the obstacle course, which made the students upset, but Silva gave them ideas to make their robots better and said failure the first time out was part of the process.
