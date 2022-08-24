”Grand and Glorious” to return
The Grand and Glorious Garage Sale, an Oeonta fixture for 44 years on Main Street, will move to Neahwa Park and become the Grand and Glorious Fall Festival, according to a media release from the Catskill Choral Society,
The fair draws several thousand people and serves as the choral society’s annual fundraiser, the release said.
This year’s event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept 11, will include hometown vendors, family friendly entertainment including a performance by the Oneonta Community Concert Band, additional performers on the bandshell, games, food, local arts and crafts, the traditional garage sale and more.
All are welcome. The event is free and open to the public.
Catskill Choral Society welcomes vendors to participate. To reserve a space, go to www.catskillchoralsociety.com/Fall-Fair, email CCSFair@CatskillChoralSociety.com or call 607-746-6922. Vendor application deadline is Friday, Aug. 26.
More information is available at www.CatskillChoralSociety.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.