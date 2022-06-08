Floral creations to complement art
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will present “Art in Bloom” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, at CANO Gallery at 11 Ford Ave.in Oneonta.
Garden Club members will display their floral designs created to pair with artworks on display at the gallery in the Mansion Show titled Emerge, Reflect, Reset.
The free show will continue Saturday and Sunday from noon until 3 p.m.
CANO is an acronym for Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
Visit canoneonta.org for more information.
