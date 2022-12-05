Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/uz22ymk4.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/38wdfdk5.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced Tuesday hikes and its monthly Wednesday meeting for December as follows:
Dec. 6: Gilbert Lake Sate Park led by Bill and Kathy Holmstrom, 607-988-7180.
Dec. 13: Oneonta Greenway led by Linda Pearce, 607-432-8969.
Dec. 20: Neahwa Park led by Tom and Roberta Austin, 607-865-6540.
Dec. 21: Monthly meeting at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 301 Chestnut St., Onoenta. Members are to bring a dish to share, beverage and table service at 6 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by members choice with photos, flash drives or power point presentations. A projector and sound system will be provided. If bringing slides, members should bring their own slide projectors.
Call the hike leader listed, Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and bring proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
Events at CANO to include music
DOWNTOWN — A Holiday Artist and Maker Market and musical concert series that began on Small Business Saturday will continue this weekend at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. A Shop & Sip event with music by Glockabelle will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; Fideliz Sta Brigida & Ana Laura Gonzalez will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and Mozart 4&5 will follow at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
The Market features works by 40 local artists and vintage vendors and will be open from noon until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Find CANO on Facebook for more information.
SVQG to have cookie exchange
WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Dec. 8, at Elm Park United Methodist church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Guild’s annual membership cookie exchange will begin at 7 p.m.
Participating members should bring three or four dozen homemade cookies and a container to carry their choices home.
Items for the holiday gift collection should also be brought to the meeting.
The December community collection will benefit the Family Service Association.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a support group, meets from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings are designed to provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.