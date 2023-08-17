Author to relive book’s evolution
SIXTH WARD — Tom Travisano will present “Writing a Writer’s Life: Poet Elizabeth Bishop” at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, on the lawn of Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to presenters, Travisano, an emeritus professor of English who taught at Hartwick College in Oneonta, will revisit his decades-long experiences and extensive travel that led to the publication in 2019 of his book “Love Unknown: The Life and Worlds of Elizabeth Bishop.”
The program is part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by the Swart-Wilcox.
Bringing a lawn chair is suggested. Parking is available on the street, lawn and in the nearby school lot.
