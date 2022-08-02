Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will present its 15th annual Art by the Lake, featuring artists who are inspired by the region, from, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the museum’s lakefront lawn. Art will be available for visitors to see and purchase including watercolors, acrylics, oils, photographs, prints, ink drawings, sculptures and more, according to a media release from the museum.
The event will also feature artist demonstrations and food from the Fenimore Café. The Cooperstown Distillery will be on-site with tastings and bottles for sale. Perry Ground (Onondaga, Turtle Clan) will present a storytelling performance at 2 p.m. at the museum’s Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater. Ground’s “Talking Turtle Stories” features traditional Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) stories told in a participatory performance. The program is suitable for all ages. Children’s art activities will be available throughout the day, the release said.
Art by the Lake is a juried art competition featuring 28 artists from the region. Artworks will be judged by artists Tracy Helgeson and Susan Jones Kenyon. Six cash prizes will be awarded, as will two additional prizes sponsored by Golden Artist Colors. The awards ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.
Artists this year include Meg Anderson Argo, Marta Baxter, Karen J.F. Cooper, Maggie Danan, Richard Deon, Kathryn DeZur, Roger Dowse, Louise H. Falling, Rachel Fierman, Robert Fisher, Erin and John Gardner, Sonoka Gozelski, Branden Hurd, Tom Hussey, John Jackson, Megan Joubert, Matthais Kern, Gary Lawrence, Andrea Lawyer, Kevin Mckrell, R.C. Oster, Alex Roediger, Robert Schoenfeld, Amy Silberkleit, Wendy Stevens, Maureen Wallace, Olivia Weaver, and Mauricei Weygant.
Admission to Art by the Lake is $15 fpor adults aged 20to 64; $12.50 for seniors, 65 and older. Those 19 and younger will be admitted free. Admission is free for members as well as active military and retired career military personnel. Admission is also free for those receiving SNAP benefits, up to four people (see website for details). Discounted two-way tickets are available to visit The Farmers’ Museum across the street.
Proceeds from this event benefit Fenimore Art Museum’s education programs.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80, less than one mile from the center of Cooperstown. For more information visit FenimoreArt.org.
