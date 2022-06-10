COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage’s first summer show of the season, “The Colors of Green” will open with a reception at from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown. The show will remain through July 9.
According to a media release, the show features large paintings by Robert Sowers that depict summertime figures relaxing and luxuriating in sunshine and fields of the green.
Sowers, who died in 1990, based his works on photographs he took in parts in Manhattan and Brooklyn in the 80s.
Ceramic works that share touches of green by a group of local and area artists will also be part of the show along with rural drawings by the late Lavern Kelly.
Ceramicists include Chris Pettingill and his wife, Peggi Sue Peters, Michael Jones with Gary Bower, Marcie Schwartzman and Linda Suskind.
The Art Garage is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays and noon until 3 p.m. Sundays.
It is also open seven days a week by calling 607-547-5327 or texting 315-941-9607.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.