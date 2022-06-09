Art in Bloom will return to the Community Arts Network of Oneonta this weekend after a two year hiatus.
“I just want to say how excited we are to have this back,” Executive Director of CANO Hope Von Stengel said. “It feels a little more normal with this happening this year.”
While the gallery was open to virtual tours last year, the members of the Oneonta Federated Garden Club, which provides the flowers arrangements for the event, didn’t think the Art in Bloom event would translate well virtually.
“It’s not the same as seeing it in person,” Art in Bloom chairperson Laurie Trelease said.
Trelease said members of the garden club visited the gallery this past Saturday to pick out which piece of artwork they wanted to complement with a floral arrangement.
“That’s always fun,” Trelease said. Trelease said she chose Allysia Winkler’s oil painting titled “Let Go.”
There will be 13 arrangements on display Friday through Sunday, she said. The opening reception with refreshments will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, and the flowers will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. on June 11, and 12.
“The idea is to create in flowers a complement to the artwork,” she said. “It could be re-creating the colors or theme.”
The theme of the Mansion Show at CANO at 11 Ford Avenue in Oneonta, is “Emerge/Reflect/Reset” and artists could interpret the theme anyway they saw fit.
Artist Etta Roebig’s piece titled “Taut Line” received first place in the juried exhibit, and she said she always looks forward to the Art in Bloom event to see if her artwork is chosen by the garden club members.
“When they choose my works it’s such an honor,” Roebig said.
Trelease said she chose one of Roebig’s artworks in the past that had a brown background with a fluffy white dog in the foreground and she complemented it with a “fluffy white flower.”
Trelease said when members walked through the gallery Saturday to pick out the artwork they wanted to complement they talked to each other about what flowers would go best with each painting, photograph or mixed media artwork.
“The creativity of our members is amazing,” she said. “Everyone’s interpretation of artwork is different. They might see a different color or something else you missed and focus on that for their arrangement.”
She said any type of flower or plant may be used, live or dry, but plastic flowers and endangered wildflowers are not allowed.
“I challenge myself to only use flowers and plants in my yard that are blooming at that time,” she said.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
