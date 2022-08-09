The Cooperstown Artisan Festival is set to return Sept. 4 and 5.
According to a media release from the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, the event “celebrates the flourishing creative spirit of our region today” and provides a venue for more than 50 select regional artists and craftspeople offering hand-made goods to the public. Live music, food trucks, artist demonstrations, and activities for children round out the event.
The two-day festival will take place on the lawn of the Otsego County Campus on upper Main Street in Cooperstown. Entry is free to all, and the event will be open rain or shine, the release said.
The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, making 2022 the fifth year the event will be held.
Cooperstown Chamber Executive Director Tara Burke said, “We’ve been consistently impressed with the quality of craftmanship displayed by the vendors, as well as the enormous variety of media.” She said there will be items from artisans working with wood, clay, metal, fibers, paper, resin, wax, glass and “found” objects, as well as painting, drawing and photography.
“The event is amazing because it brings together local makers with an audience that appreciates the opportunity to purchase items crafted with care,” Burke said. “And it makes Labor Day weekend a perfect time to visit Cooperstown when there’s so much to explore throughout the village, including the Cooperstown Art Association’s ‘Fine Arts on the Lawn’ event which takes place the same weekend on the other end of Main Street.”
Live music throughout the weekend will feature The Council Rock Band playing a mix of rock favorites from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and The Mopar Cams playing rockabilly swing from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Food will be available on-site.
The Fenimore and Farmers’ Museums will oversee children’s activities at the festival, and the Utica ZooMobile program is scheduled to bring a selection of live animals from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, visit www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info or contact the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce by phone at 607-547-9983 or by email at office@cooperstownchamber.org .
