DELHI — Join author Rick Barram at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 for a book signing and Powerpoint presentation.
During the Civil War, Delaware County sent thousands of men into harm’s way in defense of the Union. The 144th New York Infantry and the 8th Independent Battery are perhaps the most well-known of the units, drawing nearly the entireties of their rosters from within the county. But many more men served in other regiments, contributing one or two companies of 100 men each. These “forgotten regiments” and their Delaware County soldiers deserve some nod of appreciation from the county they served. One such regiment was the 72nd New York Infantry.
Rick Barram is the author of “The 72nd New York Infantry in the Civil War, A History and Roster.” The 72nd New York was part of Dan Sickles’ famed Excelsior Brigade, fighting in all of the major actions of the Army of the Potomac’s, 3rd Corps. In three important fights at Williamsburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg, the 72nd lost one-fourth or more of their troops engaged, earning them a place on Colonel Fox’s list of the 300 Fighting Regiments.
“Unlike many Civil War regiments that were drawn from just one city or county, the 72nd drew its nine companies from across the state,” said Barram. “More than 100 men from Delaware County joined the 72nd at its formation in the summer of 1861, joining companies from Chautauqua County, New York City and even New Jersey.”
Drawing on soldiers’ letters, diaries, memoirs (many previously unpublished or obscure) and official reports, Barram’s book follows these men from the exciting beginnings of recruitment, to the boredom and frustrations of life policing the secessionist countryside of Southern Maryland and onto their most bloody battles; concluding with the regiment’s disbanding in June of 1864. 1,250 men served in the 72nd with 771 becoming casualties.
Barram is a retired Social Studies teacher living in Northern California. A long-time student of history, Barram bought his first Civil War book when he was only 11 years old. When introduced to the hobby of Civil War reenacting, his interest in the Civil War took off. “It was through my reenacting experience that we chose to portray the 72nd many years ago,” Barram explains. “There were a series of happy circumstances that led us to the 72nd and it was after that, that I began to research this regiment and come to appreciate its role in the war.”
Barram’s articles have appeared in America’s Civil War and Guns of the Old West magazines. This free event will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase both of Barram’s books.
For more information, please call 607-746-3849, or email dchadelhi@gmail.com.
