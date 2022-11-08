It seems as though everywhere you turn these days there’s talk of a massive political shift in this coming week’s mid-term elections, locally and nationally.
The same was true locally in 1937, as talk became fact, as covered by the Cooperstown-based Otsego Farmer. There was other interesting news in the village as well.
As reported in the Oct. 29 edition, “Bitterness against the Un-American, ill-staged and extravagant New Deal politics of the national and state administrations masquerading under the name of the Democratic party, combined with confidence in the character and ability of the Republican candidates for office are the chief factors responsible for the unmistakable indications of a great Republican victory in Otsego county at the polls on Tuesday of next week.”
“On the other hand, party leaders, aware of the fact that this is what sometimes referred to as an ‘off year’ in politics, emphasizes the point that this election is of vital importance to every taxpayer and every citizen of every community. Every qualified voter who has the welfare of his home town and county at heart and who would keep control of local government at home should go to the polls on election day and vote for the Republican candidates from the top to the bottom of the ticket, all of whom are pledged to resist the efforts at usurpation constantly being carried out by the New Dealers at Albany and Washington.”
During 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt had grown frustrated at a string of Supreme Court decisions that were hostile to the New Deal, and unsuccessfully attempted to “pack” the court with nine new justices.
The Farmer endorsed the return of Hon. Charles T. Backus for state Assembly, the Hon. Donald H. Grant as county judge and Dr. Harrie Frink as county coroner, “not by mere normal majorities but by such overwhelming margins that the New Dealers will know of a certainty that their policies and practices are not countenanced here.”
Election Day came and voter sentiment seemed to reflect the newspaper’s mood. All three mentioned candidates cruised to victory with margins of 4,000 to 6,000 votes over their Democrat challengers. Elsewhere, in what was then the Otsego County Board of Supervisors, the shift went to 21 Republicans and six Democrats, according to the Farmer’s Nov. 5 edition. In the vote category “Delegates at Large,” the city of Oneonta voted 2,145 for Republicans, to 1,408 for Democrats.
In a separate editorial in the same edition it was written, “That the people of Otsego county are deeply devoted to the fundamental principles of the United States government as expressed in the Constitution, and are bitterly opposed to any course which might endanger them no matter from what source, was demonstrated on Tuesday.”
While the dust settled after the election, a new development was presented in Cooperstown the next week in the form of a “Cooper Shrine.”
In a Farmer editorial on Nov. 12 it was said, “Cooperstown’s future prosperity, steadily increasing and of a permanent character, because it is based on sound principles, is a major consideration in a program to capitalize the full historic values to which this village is heir, and which, up to recent times, have been neglected to a surprising degree.
“We refer, of course, to the distinguished name of Cooper in the field of letters and to the game of base ball in the field of sports.”
This shrine was proposed, in part, in Cooper Park. “The most important feature, however, of the new development will be a life-sized statue of James Fenimore Cooper which will be erected on the site where the Indian Hunter statue now stands in the center of the present Cooper Park. The boulder and Indian figure will be moved to another suitable location,” which eventually was made to the present lakefront site.
“Thus there will be incorporated in a plot, with entrances on three sides, a great historical and literary shrine with a natural appeal to people of every walk of life, for the lovers of Cooper’s works and of base ball includes practically all humanity, and the name and fame of Cooperstown will be a universal magnet attracting people everywhere and with increasing power as the years advance.”
On Wednesday, a war past and a war ahead were recognized in November 2002.
