Delaware County sheriff's deputies arrested a Bainbridge man Aug. 10 on charges including a felony, after a report of a domestic dispute in the town of Tompkins.
According to a media release, deputies responded to the report in the town of Delhi at the victim's place of work.
Investigation of the incident revealed that Nicholas Wayman, 23, of Bainbridge, had been involved in a dispute while in a moving vehicle, "having unwanted physical contact with the victim while in the presence of a child within the vehicle," the release said. Deputies said the victim possessed an order of protection against Wayman.
Wayman was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree harassment, a violation, and was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failing to turn in a driver's license, both unclassified misdemeanors; and unlicensed operator, a violation.
Wayman was arraigned in the town of Walton Court and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility to await another court appearance, the release said.
