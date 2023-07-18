Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Bassett Medical Center a $5,000 Health and Wellness Award to support the Bob Simon and Loretta Anagnost Cancer Patient Assistance Program.
According to an Excellus media release, since its inception in 2004, the program “has helped thousands of patients who are battling cancer with prescription drug costs, lodging at the Hannah-Lee House, transportation, medical supplies such as wigs and colostomy bags, and various other expenses.” The donor-funded program “enables providers at the cancer center to bring comfort and offer additional assistance to patients who are facing challenges,” the release said.
“We thank Excellus for contributing to the Bob Simon and Loretta Anagnost Cancer Patient Assistance Program at Bassett, which has been extremely comforting to patients who need to overcome financial concerns while also battling cancer,” said Dr. Alfred Tinger, medical director at the Bassett Cancer Institute.
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Health and Wellness Awards “support programs that conduct ongoing work or initiatives designed to improve community health and health outcomes,” the release said. “Health disparities are complex and can have many causes. These awards are given to programs that address specific health conditions or factors linked to health disparities.”
“Providing access to high-quality health care is core to our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Utica regional president. “We are proud to support the Bob Simon and Loretta Anagnost Cancer Patient Assistance Program with this essential community health funding to help remove barriers to care for the most vulnerable patients.”
