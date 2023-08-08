Bassett Healthcare Network announced this week that Bassett Medical Center’s Emergency Department in Cooperstown has received the Emergency Nurses Association 2023 Lantern Award. Bassett joins 52 other emergency departments nationwide and internationally to receive the recognition, including institutions such as the Mount Sinai Emergency Department in New York City and NYU Langone Hospital Emergency Departments in Brooklyn and Long Island.
Established in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award “recognizes exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research performance in emergency departments across the United States, and now includes the United Arab Emirates,” a Bassett media release said.
Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett president and CEO, said: “This is a magnificent achievement. We are proud beyond words of the dedicated, deeply committed caregivers in Bassett Medical Center’s Emergency Department, who ensure that our community has the best emergency care.”
“As a Level III Trauma Center serving eight rural counties covering an area the size of Connecticut, Bassett Medical Center’s Emergency Department is essential to the health and wellbeing of our communities. We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Tammy Aiken, Bassett director of emergency/trauma and critical care nursing.
“Persevering through COVID in a rural community was no easy task and this team continued to deliver amazing experiences and outcomes in the hardest of times,” said Julie Hall, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services. “I am incredibly grateful and proud that the wonderful care provided by Bassett’s Emergency Department is recognized by the ENA with such a prestigious award.”
Angela Belmont, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, said: “The ENA Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional and innovative performance through evidence-based practice and innovation in their emergency care. We are so proud of our ED team. We are grateful for the dedication, commitment, and compassion they show every day to our community.”
The 2023 ENA Lantern Award recipients will receive a physical award to display in their emergency department. Each will be recognized in the Hall of Honor at Emergency Nursing 2023, ENA’s annual conference, in San Diego. Additionally, each emergency department’s efforts will be spotlighted in ENA’s member magazine, ENA Connection, the release said.
