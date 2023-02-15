Bassett Healthcare Network will continue to require masks for all people in patient care and public areas of its buildings, including in hospitals, clinics, long-term care and rehabilitation facilities, and school-based health centers, according to a Feb. 15 media release.
"COVID-19 and influenza community transmission rates in Central New York remain high or substantial. As a health care organization, we care for the most vulnerable members of our communities. The safety of our patients, residents, caregivers, and visitors remains our top priority," the release said.
The state Department of Health’s latest safety guidance "continues to affirm the importance of masking as a key infection prevention tool," the release said. "Like every other health system in New York State, Bassett has been asked to implement masking and other personal protective equipment (PPE) plans in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) – this means, among other criteria, that masking is focused on COVID-19 community transmission rates."
Bassett’s experts in infection prevention and other disciplines "will continue to monitor community transmission levels and proceed forward with safety measures that are aligned with CDC guidance and in the best interest of our patients and communities," the release said.
