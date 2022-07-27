Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown has been recognized by the American Heart Association for stroke care.
According to a media release from Bassett, the hospital received AHA’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus: Stroke Honor Roll Elite quality achievement "for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability."
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S., the release said. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells can die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times, the release said.
Get With The Guidelines uses information from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work to help hospitals ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines, the release said. The program is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by "promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death," according to the release.
“Bassett Healthcare Network is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Michael Miller, chief of neurology and The Primary Stroke Program at Bassett Healthcare Network. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Central New York and beyond can experience longer, healthier lives.”
“The American Heart and American Stroke Standards of Care for stroke indicate that early treatment can improve the outcome of stroke,” said Jo-Ann Vass, a registered nurse and stroke coordinator for Bassett Healthcare Network. She said people should know the signs of stroke and call 911 quickly when symptoms are observed.
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients, the release said. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Bassett Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Dr. Steven Messe, chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions, and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Bassett Medical Center also received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Gold Plus: Stroke Honor Roll for Type 2 Diabetes, which means the hospital "consistently aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke," the release said.
