Bassett Medical Center announced Thursday that it receieved The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Center Certification.
According to a Bassett media release, Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes hospitals that meet “exacting standards to support critical elements to achieve long-term success in improving outcomes for stroke patients.”
To achieve the certification, Bassett underwent “a rigorous, unannounced onsite review,” the release said. During the visit, a team of reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, which are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“With stroke as the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., providing the highest standards of stroke care to our rural communities is absolutely essential,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said in the release. “We are honored to receive this certification recognizing our commitment to our patients.”
“As a rural primary stroke center, Bassett Medical Center serves an area the size of Connecticut with assistance from Bassett’s five affiliate hospitals that all provide emergent stroke care and can transfer to a higher level of care, when necessary,” said Jo-Ann Vass, a registered nurse and Bassett’s stroke program coordinator. “In addition to the neurologists on staff here at Bassett Medical Center, we have a very successful telemedicine partnership with Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, providing 24/7 neurology specialists on-call.”
“We congratulate Bassett for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”
In 2022, Bassett was also awarded the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus: Stroke Honor Roll Elite quality achievement “for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability,” according to the release.
