Otsego County Democrats officially have a candidate for county clerk.
MacGuire Benton, a Cooperstown village trustee and former deputy Otsego County elections commissioner, announced last week he will appear on the general election ballot on the Democratic Party line.
“Now that the window for petition challenges has closed, I’m honored to be the nominee of the Democratic Party for Otsego County Clerk,” Benton said in a media release. “I’m grateful to the 700 voters who signed my petitions who believe in our campaign and made it happen.”
In the release, Benton said he is running “to offer the residents of Otsego County a better deal.” He cited a lack of a mobile DMV program in the county, “no drop boxes, no online system to put scheduling in the hands of residents, no plan to fill the service gaps we see across the county and no plan to raise revenues and keep our money here to better serve our communities.”
Deputy County Clerk Jennifer Basile, a Republican, has also announced her candidacy to replace County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner, who has announced she is not seeking reelection.
