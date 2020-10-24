Betsy Kraat candidate questionnaire

Name: Betsy Kraat
Age: 46
Hometown and current residence: New Paltz; Hunter
Party affiliation: Democratic
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
I have been an activist since I was in high school, when I founded New Paltz High School’s chapter of Amnesty International. I am a proud graduate of SUNY’s fantastic public university system, holding a BA from SUNY Binghamton and an MA from SUNY New Paltz.
I have worked in various fields from publishing to not-for-profits. When my twin boys were born in 2005, I had to give up working; they were medically fragile and came home with apnea monitors. When my marriage ended, my financial situation changed drastically; after working and struggling in service jobs I decided to go back to school for social work so I could support myself and my family. In August 2020, I graduated from Fordham University with my master’s in social work.
Anything else about you:
No answer.
Why are you running?
Our district needs real representation. Chris Tague’s performance has been abysmal since his election in 2018 and even worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As families in his district struggle to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, he voted against two critically important bills which allowed residents to stay in their rented homes and keep the lights and heat on during the pandemic. He is paid $110,000 a year to vote no, and has spent $40,000 in taxpayer funds on mailers—not one of those mailers provided information on information relevant to the pandemic.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
Right now the biggest issue in the state is the biggest issue in the country--our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the accompanying economic fallout. Governor Cuomo must relent and allow the legislature to pass a package of tax reforms aimed at the ultrawealthy. He refuses to do so because these are his donors (campaign finance reform is also an important issue).
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
Because the state government cannot carry debt, we need Congress to come through on a federal relief package. In New York State, there is broad bipartisan support for taxing billionaires and the ultrawealthy. These aren’t income taxes--the pied a terre tax, for example, taxes second homes worth $10 million or more. The stock transfer tax alone would make up for the current budget shortfall without cutting the programs that serve the most vulnerable people.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
As a lifelong resident of the region, I know the changes we need here in rural areas, like improved broadband and expanded healthcare facilities, including maternal health care (there is currently no hospital in AD 102 offering maternity services). We need funding for infrastructure projects. Chris Tague has not made meaningful progress on any relevant issues, and has sponsored in frivolous legislation like dividing the state into three regions. I would strive to serve all of my constituents regardless of political party.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
They were necessary at the start of the pandemic, but his constant readjustment to guidance for small businesses and PAUSE has been problematic, especially for upstate communities. He has now lapsed into politicking, i.e. his poster and book and celebrating victory too early. In addition, his lack of leadership regarding the opening of schools has been puzzling.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
We should expand our investment in renewables and phase out fossil fuel projects. Governor Cuomo needs to bring the Restore Mother Earth Bond Act in front of voters. This bond act would provide protections for communities at risk for flooding and invest in resilient infrastructure.
Anything you’d like to add?
No answer.
