COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Concert Series will present blues band Yolanda Bush and the Coolwater Collective featuring Tim Iversen and Evan Jagels at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 24.
According to a media release, Yolanda Bush and the Coolwater Collective delivers a deep-rooted, soulful blues sound led by the powerful and engaging vocals of Bush.
Bush, who has been singing for decades, is reported to be versatile in numerous styles including blues, jazz, and rock. Her voice is described singular, transformative, and engaging as shown in her performances which grasp and gratify around the globe.
She has toured the U.S., Italy, and Eastern Europe, performing with numerous ensembles. Her influences include Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Chick Corea, Joni Mitchell, Stravinsky, and Claude Debussy.
As further stated in the release, the Cool Water Collective is a flexible ensemble of fluent musicians, each expressive and highly accomplished in their own craft. The band features Cooperstown musicians Timothy Iverson on piano and Hammond B3 organ and Evan Jagels on bass. Completing the ensemble are guitarists Doug Gables and Wyatt Ambrose and Joe Damone on drums.
Iversen has made a career as a performer, composer, and educator. He has taught music to students as young as pre-k through age 96. He performs regularly as a solo pianist, as a member of the Old Masters Jazz Ensemble, and as a sideman for many jazz, rock, and blues groups. He also directs the choir and plays the organ at the First Baptist Church in Cooperstown, is organist for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and frequently serves as the music director for Orpheus Theatre and the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department.
Jagels is described as a versatile, upright and electric bassist, and someone who is highly sought-after as a freelance jazz bassist in New York’s Capital district. He holds a master’s degree in music performance from the City University of New York, Queens College. Jagels has studied with top bassists, performed with many jazz luminaries and recorded professionally with several well-known recording artists. Jagels is music director for Origins Cafe in Cooperstown and founder of the Origins Featured Artist Series. He has taught for the New York Summer Music Festival, the Oneonta Pop Music Experience, JazzConnect at Flushing Town Hall, SUNY Oneonta, and is a lecturer of music at Hartwick College.
Tickets are $20 and are available online or at the door.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/5232fjwd for more information and tickets.
