The Otsego Lake Association will hold its annual “We Love Our Lake” decorated boat parade, with judging returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
This year’s theme will be “Our Lake Is A Treasure,” according to a media release from the association. The parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3. It will form off Three Mile Point, then proceed along the west side of the lake, ending at Lakefront Park in Cooperstown.
Boats will be judged and prizes given, according to the release, and candy will be given out to the boaters this year. All boats, large and small, are welcome. Organizers encourage participants to decorate boats using the parade theme, but boats may be decorated any way the owners wish. Decorations are not required. Boaters may join the parade along the route.
Viewers can watch from shore at various points along the parade route including Three Mile Point, Brookwood Point, Fenimore Art Museum, the Country Club (for members only), Otesaga Hotel and Lakefront Park.
There are no fees, registration forms, rules, or regulations except travel slowly, stay in line and be courteous to other boaters. Last year was one of the largest boat parades ever, organizers said, with between 45 and 50 boats participating in the parade and more observing.
For more information, contact Wayne Bunn, boat parade chairman, at bunnwayne@gmail.com or 518-542-6630. Photographs of past years’ boat parades can be seen at www.OtsegoLakeAssociation.org.
