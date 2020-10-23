Brian Miller candidate questionnaire

Name: Brian D. Miller
Age: 61
Hometown and current residence: New Hartford
Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative, Independence.
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
I have spent more than 20 years in public service. I spent 8 years as the Bridgewater Town Supervisor before serving as a member of the Oneida County Legislature for 16 years. As a member of the county legislature, I served as the Assistant Majority Leader, Chairman of the Public Works Committee, and a member of the Ways and Means Committee.
For the last four years I have been a member of the New York State Assembly, representing the 101st Assembly District. While in the Assembly I have fought for tax relief, a reform of the state’s ineffective economic policies, ethics reform, historic investment in statewide infrastructure funding to repair our crumbling roads, bridges, and sewer systems, and full funding of our school districts.
I serve on the Assembly Committees on Agriculture, Consumer Affairs and Protection, Environmental Conservation, and Transportation while serving as the Ranking Minority Member on the Real Property Taxation Committee.
Anything else about you:
When I am not in Albany for Legislative Session or traveling the district meeting with constituents, I can typically be found with my family, hunting and fishing, or traveling the state to watch my son play for his travel baseball teams.
Why are you running?
I’m running to continue representing the people I have had the privilege of serving for the last four years. It has been a true pleasure representing the people of the 101st district.
People in this state are tired of your average politician who does nothing but sling mud, play partisan politics, make false promises and play the blame game. They want a regular person who thinks and feels like them to represent them.
I’m your average person. I am an engineer by trade. I am a very analytical thinker. My profession, prior to serving as an Assemblyman, taught me to analyze problems, get to the root of those problems, and come up with ways to solve those problems. That is something Albany has been missing for a long time and, as my experience during the last four years has taught me, it needs a lot more of.
I have built a reputation over these last four years of being willing and able to work in the middle, while putting partisan politics aside. Not many elected officials will do that. I know there are issues that both sides will never agree on, but I also know that there is a great deal that can be accomplished in the middle and that is what I focus on for the betterment of our state. I work regionally with Assemblymembers and Senators, both Republican and Democrat, to address local needs and concerns. In Albany, I Co-Sponsor legislation offered up by members of both parties if I believe it will improve everyday life for our residents. Partisan politics have no place in the Legislature. These qualities are what people want in an elected representative. In fact, that is what is asked of me by my constituents. Lastly, while I may not agree with you on a particular topic, I will always hear what you have to say and give you a chance to teach me something I don’t know or hadn’t considered; maybe I will teach you something you didn’t know.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
Right now, the biggest issue is how to help our state’s economy make a full recovery from the aftereffects of COVID-19. We are still experiencing the blowback from this pandemic and we will feel it for years to come.
The state lost millions of dollars in tax revenue, seemingly at the snap of a finger, when COVID-19 hit us and we were forced to shut the state down. There is no easy way to get that back.
What we need to do now is go through the state budget, line by line, and eliminate all of the wasteful spending in it. Our budget is and has been overinflated for far too long and there is a great deal of that wasteful spending in it. Addressing that issue is step one. I’m not talking about slashing budgets either. We cannot make up a budget deficit on the backs of our students by slashing school aid. We cannot make up the deficit by increasing taxes on our residents who already suffer one of the heaviest tax burdens in the nation.
We need to cut the wasteful spending, get our local businesses back online to boost our local economies, and then focus tax dollars where they belong.
For years, we have seen the state’s economic development policies fail. This system of creating competitions that have winners and losers, coupled with hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars being spent to lure out-of-state businesses to New York has crashed and burned. It has also wasted years that our state needed to be seeing significant investment in our economy and significant growth.
To get our economy up and running again, we must invest tax dollars in local businesses that have invested in our economy. Helping these businesses get back to work and helping them grow will create more local jobs while providing the boost to our state’s economy that we are longing to see. Economic gardening instead of the state’s current policy of economic hunting.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
Again, the state must go through the budget, line by line, and cut wasteful spending. We cannot tax our way out of this situation. Over the last ten years, more than one millions residents have left our state for greener pastures.
If we continue to tax our way out of situations, more residents will follow, and soon there will be no tax base left.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
I will be an effective representative in the same way I have been for the last four years. I will focus on local issues. I know this district very well. I fight for increased funding to improve our dilapidated roads and bridges. I fight for increased school funding and adequate levels of that funding to ensure our school districts have what they need to serve their student population. I work with legislators at the local level to bring their needs and concerns to Albany so that they can be addressed. I also work with legislators from the other side of the aisle and from all regions of the state to bring serious issues to light and come up with solutions. Most importantly, when residents call my office or pull me aside in the store to talk to me about their concerns, I hear what they have to say, and I do everything I can to help them. I’ve had people call our offices who don’t even reside in the district and we help them too. That has happened quite frequently during the pandemic with Unemployment issues. Working for the people and working together is how I do my job and that is how to serve as an effective representative.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
I think, early on, hard decisions needed to be made and they needed to be made quickly to address the rapid spread of COVID-19. The governor was granted his emergency powers because there was not enough time for the Legislature to deliberate on issues that needed to be handled immediately, especially with lives at stake. I was fine with the emergency powers being granted at that point.
Once we were past that point, it became clear that it was time for those powers to be revoked. I, along with many of my colleagues, called on the Legislature to take action to do so before the legislative session was concluded for the year. The leadership in the Assembly and Senate not only did not act, they made an active decision not to act, and now the governor still has these powers.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
The state must absolutely continue efforts to increase renewable energy sources. We have come a long way. It will be well after my lifetime and likely after our children’s lifetime that we will achieve 100% clean energy. It is a fantastic goal to have, but the timeline isn’t anywhere in the near future. Until such a time, we must continue to use fossil fuels to bridge the gap
Anything you’d like to add?
I believe I have worked hard and done a good job as the Assemblyman for the 101st District, so I am running for my seat once again. I am the only candidate running for the seat who has any experience as a legislator, and I have built strong working relationships with legislators and administrators at the state and local levels that help me accomplish things for our residents. Those relationships take years to build. Again, I have a record of putting partisan politics aside to address the needs of our residents. I believe I have served our constituents well.
